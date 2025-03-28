DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 28-March-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices DATE: March 28, 2025 The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of March 28,2025 are given in the table below Short Code Long Code Underlying Warrant Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity Maturity asset type type settlement value Price UDGCE.V USDC2803250036.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 1,80 UDGCF.V USDC2803250036.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 1,30 UDGCG.V USDC2803250037.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 0,80 UDGCH.V USDC2803250037.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 0,30 UDGCI.V USDC2803250038.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGCJ.V USDC2803250038.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGCK.V USDC2803250039.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGCL.V USDC2803250039.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGCM.V USDC2803250040.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Call 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGRU.V USDP2803250036.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGRV.V USDP2803250036.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGRY.V USDP2803250037.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGRZ.V USDP2803250037.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 0,00 UDGSA.V USDP2803250038.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 0,20 UDGSB.V USDP2803250038.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 0,70 UDGSC.V USDP2803250039.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 1,20 UDGSD.V USDP2803250039.50TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 1,70 UDGSE.V USDP2803250040.00TGB0000001NA USDTRY Put 1 37,7997 2,20 EXGCD.V EUUSXC2803250001.01TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 2,56 EXGCE.V EUUSXC2803250001.02TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 2,18 EXGCF.V EUUSXC2803250001.03TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 1,81 EXGCG.V EUUSXC2803250001.04TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 1,43 EXGCH.V EUUSXC2803250001.05TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 1,05 EXGCI.V EUUSXC2803250001.06TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 0,67 EXGCJ.V EUUSXC2803250001.07TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 0,29 EXGCK.V EUUSXC2803250001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD Call 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSE.V EUUSXP2803250001.00TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSF.V EUUSXP2803250001.01TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSG.V EUUSXP2803250001.02TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSH.V EUUSXP2803250001.03TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSI.V EUUSXP2803250001.04TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSJ.V EUUSXP2803250001.05TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSK.V EUUSXP2803250001.06TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00 EXGSL.V EUUSXP2803250001.07TGB0000001NA EURUSD Put 1 1,0778 0,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

