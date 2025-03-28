Anzeige
28.03.2025 16:33 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
28-March-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
DATE: March 28, 2025 
 
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
March 28,2025 are given in the table below 
 
Short Code  Long Code            Underlying  Warrant Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity Maturity 
                       asset type  type        settlement value        Price 
UDGCE.V    USDC2803250036.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            1,80 
UDGCF.V    USDC2803250036.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            1,30 
UDGCG.V    USDC2803250037.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            0,80 
UDGCH.V    USDC2803250037.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            0,30 
UDGCI.V    USDC2803250038.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGCJ.V    USDC2803250038.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGCK.V    USDC2803250039.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGCL.V    USDC2803250039.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGCM.V    USDC2803250040.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGRU.V    USDP2803250036.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGRV.V    USDP2803250036.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGRY.V    USDP2803250037.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGRZ.V    USDP2803250037.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            0,00 
UDGSA.V    USDP2803250038.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            0,20 
UDGSB.V    USDP2803250038.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            0,70 
UDGSC.V    USDP2803250039.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            1,20 
UDGSD.V    USDP2803250039.50TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            1,70 
UDGSE.V    USDP2803250040.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     37,7997            2,20 
EXGCD.V    EUUSXC2803250001.01TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             2,56 
EXGCE.V    EUUSXC2803250001.02TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             2,18 
EXGCF.V    EUUSXC2803250001.03TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             1,81 
EXGCG.V    EUUSXC2803250001.04TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             1,43 
EXGCH.V    EUUSXC2803250001.05TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             1,05 
EXGCI.V    EUUSXC2803250001.06TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             0,67 
EXGCJ.V    EUUSXC2803250001.07TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             0,29 
EXGCK.V    EUUSXC2803250001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSE.V    EUUSXP2803250001.00TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSF.V    EUUSXP2803250001.01TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSG.V    EUUSXP2803250001.02TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSH.V    EUUSXP2803250001.03TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSI.V    EUUSXP2803250001.04TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSJ.V    EUUSXP2803250001.05TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSK.V    EUUSXP2803250001.06TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00 
EXGSL.V    EUUSXP2803250001.07TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0778             0,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 380532 
EQS News ID:  2108490 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
