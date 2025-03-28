GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: GOL announces 4Q24 Earnings Result

SÃO PAULO, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4), one of the leading airlines in Brazil and part of the ABRA Group, announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q24). All information herein is presented in Brazilian Reais (R$), unless otherwise noted, in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS), with adjusted metrics made available to enable comparison of this quarter (4Q24) with the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) and the full year of 2024 (FY24) to the same period of the previous year (FY23).

Highlights

GOL - Passenger Business

GOL ended 2024 as the second-most punctual low-cost airline in the world, with an on-time performance rate of 85.1%, an increase of 5.4 percentage points compared to 2023. In January 2025, the Company achieved the title of the world's most punctual low-cost airline and the most punctual in Latin America. These results reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

GOL celebrated the milestone of 50 th MAX-8 aircraft in the 4Q24 with the PS-GOL aircraft and ended the year with a fleet of 52 MAX-8.

MAX-8 aircraft in the 4Q24 with the PS-GOL aircraft and ended the year with a fleet of 52 MAX-8. GOL increased its capacity (ASK) by 6.8% (vs 4Q23), with a 2.5% rise in unit revenue (RASK) during the same period, balancing expansion and sustainable revenue quality.

GOL was the airline with the best position in the "ANAC Consumer Monitoring Bulletin," with the lowest consumer complaint rate in 2024 in Brazil.

Smiles - Loyalty Program

Clube Smiles grew 7.2% in the number of customers in the 4Q24 (vs 4Q23), reaching 1.2 million customers.

grew 7.2% in the number of customers in the 4Q24 (vs 4Q23), reaching 1.2 million customers. Smiles revenue continued to grow in the 4Q24, with a 4.5% increase (vs 3Q24), and ended the year with a 6.5% increase vs FY23.

Miles redeemed grew 17.9% in the 4Q24 vs 4Q23, highlighting a 5.7 p.p. increase in the share of miles redeemed with non-airline products and services, reflecting Smiles' positioning as a complete loyalty platform.

GOLLOG - Cargo Business

For the first time in its history, GOLLOG surpassed the R$ 1 billion milestone in annual revenue, growing 32% compared to FY23 and reaching nearly R$ 1.3 billion in FY24, achieving the ambitious targets set in its business plan defined in 2022.

In January 2025, GOLLOG celebrated 24 years of operation, transporting 2.9 million packages in 2024. GOLLOG currently has over 1,800 employees providing services to deliver shipments. Additionally, the unit operates 58 cargo terminals (TECAs) and 60 stores, covering more than 4,000 cities, which strengthen the infrastructure and enable the service of strategic points across Brazil.

