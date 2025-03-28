MenuSifu Secures $40M Series B Funding to Drive the Future of AI-Powered Restaurant Automation

MenuSifu, a leading provider of restaurant technology solutions, has successfully closed a $40 million Series B funding round from Challenjers Capital, Enlight Growth Partners, Lingfeng Capital, Amino Capital, and Grandview VC. This milestone underscores strong investor confidence in MenuSifu's mission to transform the global restaurant industry through cutting-edge automation and AI-driven innovation.

Founded in 2013 by William Wang and Yu Li, MenuSifu has rapidly grown from a startup into a leader in restaurant technology, driven by a deep passion for the foodservice industry and a relentless commitment to innovation. In the North American market, particularly among Asian restaurants, operators face high operational costs, labor shortages, food waste, and the challenge of responding quickly to customer demands. Traditional manual operations and fragmented management systems can no longer meet the increasingly complex needs of modern restaurants. Many restaurant owners are forced to rely on multiple systems to handle ordering, kitchen operations, payments, and customer management, leading to increased complexity and reduced efficiency.

MenuSifu's mission is to leverage advanced technology and systematic solutions to help restaurants streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and ultimately achieve business success. Since 2022, the company has experienced exponential growth, expanding fourfold with an annual growth rate of 142%, solidifying its leadership in tech-driven restaurant solutions.

Founder William Wang stated, "We are passionate about the restaurant industry, and the challenges it faces are what drive our innovative solutions. Many of our customers come from immigrant communities, striving to achieve the American dream. Our goal is to empower restaurants through technological innovation-simplifying operations, improving efficiency, and ensuring their success!"

MenuSifu's One-Stop Solution: Powering Restaurant Transformation

MenuSifu offers comprehensive, integrated technology solutions, covering POS systems, payments, online ordering, marketing, fintech, and consulting. Serving restaurants across all 50 U.S. states, its solutions optimize supply chains, workforce management, and customer engagement.

Taking innovation further, MenuSifu has developed its proprietary "1+2+4+N" one-stop solution:

1 intelligent POS system at its core

2 essential automation functions: front-of-house and back-of-house operations

4 breakthrough solutions: self-ordering, automated cooking robots, contactless payments, and online ordering

N customizable add-ons for enhanced automation and efficiency

With over 15,000 restaurants onboard, MenuSifu has helped businesses reduce operational costs by 20%, improve efficiency by 35%, and increase sales growth by 11 percentage points above industry average. As the No.1 POS provider for Asian restaurants in North America, it is trusted by hundreds of industry partners.

Beyond POS: A Full Lifecycle Ecosystem for Restaurants

MenuSifu has expanded beyond POS technology, creating a holistic restaurant lifecycle ecosystem that includes:

UsezPay - A secure, fast, and integrated payment solution

MealKeyway - Online ordering and personalized marketing strategies

EZ Capital - Flexible, low-cost financing solutions for restaurants

WEFOOD - Global market analytics and expansion strategies for international growth

From pre-launch consulting to daily operations and financial support, MenuSifu empowers restaurants at every stage of their growth journey.

A Vision for the Future: Global Expansion & Next-Gen Innovation

MenuSifu's leadership team envisions a future of seamless integration across the restaurant industry, leveraging AI-driven automation and interconnected ecosystems to redefine foodservice.

With this latest funding, MenuSifu is accelerating its AI and automation initiatives, including AI-driven kitchen robotics and smart beverage automation to enhance back-of-house efficiency. The company is also expanding its fintech solutions, offering business credit and financial services, while strengthening third-party platform integrations to ensure seamless interoperability across restaurant management tools.

MenuSifu's vision extends beyond technology-it is about empowering restaurants worldwide with intelligent, standardized, and globally scalable solutions. With AI, big data, and automation at its core, MenuSifu is redefining the restaurant industry for the digital age.

