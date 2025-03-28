Anzeige
28.03.2025 17:14 Uhr
Solaxa Announces Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 27B

Finanznachrichten News

BETHESDA, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Solaxa Inc., a biopharmaceutical public benefit corporation focused on rare neurological conditions, has announced plans to conduct a registrational clinical trial evaluating its investigational therapy, SLX-100, for spinocerebellar ataxia type 27B (SCA27B).

This pivotal-powered study will be funded in part by a $7.3 million dollar grant awarded to Dr. Susan Pearlman, MD, at the University of California, Los Angeles by the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program. Solaxa will serve as the regulatory sponsor of the trial and partner with leading ataxia centers of excellence. Additional clinical trial sites will be announced later this year.

There are currently no FDA approved therapies for SCA27B, a rare hereditary ataxia. "We are thrilled to move one step closer to impacting the lives of people living with SCA27B," said Christian Walker, CEO & Founder of Solaxa.

For more information about Solaxa and the upcoming clinical trial, please contact:

Solaxa Inc.
7272 Wisconsin Avenue Floor 9
Bethesda, MD 20814
info@solaxa.com

.

SOURCE: Solaxa



