JinkoSolar says its global PV shipments grew 19. 2% year on year to 99. 6 GW in 2024, but revenue fell 22% to CNY 92. 2 billion ($12. 64 billion) due to a decline in module prices. JinkoSolar said its global PV shipments increased 19. 2% year on year to 99. 6 GW in 2024, but a steep drop in module prices drove down revenue 22% to CNY 92. 2 billion. Net profit plunged 98% to $7. 9 million, including a $39. 2 million impairment charge following a fire at its Shanxi factory. The company said it expects 2025 module shipments of 85 GW to 100 GW and aims to expand its annual production capacities for ...

