Willow Innovations, Inc.: FemTech Leaders Willow and Elvie Unite to Advance the Next Revolution in Maternal Health

Willow acquires Elvie to develop a global multi-category platform offering a diverse range of maternal solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the FemTech leader that revolutionized the breast pumping experience by inventing the first fully in-bra wearable breast pump, announced today its acquisition of Elvie, the leading U.K. FemTech innovator in women's health and well-being. The transaction unites Willow's award-winning product portfolio and invention leadership in medical device technology with Elvie's broad portfolio of trusted products, including breast pumps, smart pelvic tools, and sleep solutions. Together, Willow and Elvie create a scaled maternal health platform with two iconic brands, a diversified product portfolio, global distribution, and efficient operations.

Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow, said: "Our goal is to elevate the maternal experience with inventive solutions to support and empower mothers. Acquiring Elvie, a deeply respected innovator in the women's health category, puts us in a leadership position to continue innovating for moms and drive meaningful, global advancements in women's and maternal health. We are thrilled to welcome the Elvie brand to the Willow family."

"We are happy that the much-loved Elvie brand - with its iconic products and innovation - will continue its journey under Willow's guidance. Elvie has always been committed to dismantling the stigma surrounding women's health and bringing innovative technology to women, and we are pleased that Elvie and Willow can now continue to tell that story together," said Karim Abdel-Ghaffar Plaza, Director, Elvie.

In 2017, Willow introduced the innovative, fully in-bra wearable breast pump technology to the market, creating a new category and reimagining what it meant for moms to pump on their own terms. Since this breakthrough innovation first became available to moms in 2017, the wearable breast pump category has grown to now represent 57% of the breast pump market in the United States1.

"Willow and Elvie have a shared history of disrupting tired categories with women-first innovation, and advocating for women and mothers. We're excited to continue this work together, knowing that our teams share the belief that moms deserve better - better technology, better support, and better health outcomes," said O'Leary.

Elvie and Willow will continue to operate with a deep commitment to their customers, ensuring every mom has continued access to support and care.

About Willow

Rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction among breast pumps, Willow Innovations, Inc. revolutionized the pumping experience by inventing the first fully in-bra wearable breast pump in 2017. Today, Willow is elevating the maternal experience, offering mothers an expanded product portfolio of innovative technology, feeding solutions, breast care, and a gateway to broader maternal care and wellness.

About Elvie

Elvie develops innovative smart technology products to revolutionize health and well-being - with a focus on supporting women through the postpartum period of matrescence. Bringing together a team of world-class engineers, designers, and business minds to develop extraordinary products that improve lives, Elvie is revolutionizing categories that have been overlooked for many years, including breast pumping, pelvic floor health, and sleep health.

Elvie's products harness the power of innovative, smart technology to relieve, unburden, and support the life-changing process of becoming a parent.

