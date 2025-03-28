DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-March-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 28 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 296,217 Highest price paid per share: 120.00p Lowest price paid per share: 114.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.9498p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,502,000 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,502,000) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.9498p 296,217

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 373 120.00 10:01:18 00330407634TRLO1 XLON 1475 120.00 10:01:18 00330407633TRLO1 XLON 1915 120.00 10:01:18 00330407635TRLO1 XLON 1922 120.00 10:01:29 00330407643TRLO1 XLON 1963 120.00 10:01:39 00330407662TRLO1 XLON 979 119.50 10:08:25 00330407779TRLO1 XLON 874 119.50 10:08:25 00330407780TRLO1 XLON 2029 119.00 10:08:25 00330407781TRLO1 XLON 1544 119.50 10:08:25 00330407782TRLO1 XLON 2029 119.00 10:08:28 00330407783TRLO1 XLON 1990 119.00 10:17:42 00330407953TRLO1 XLON 1000 119.00 11:10:23 00330409863TRLO1 XLON 1859 120.00 12:08:52 00330411216TRLO1 XLON 1926 119.50 12:09:12 00330411219TRLO1 XLON 1912 119.50 12:09:30 00330411224TRLO1 XLON 993 119.00 12:35:24 00330411665TRLO1 XLON 2982 119.00 12:35:24 00330411666TRLO1 XLON 994 119.00 12:35:24 00330411667TRLO1 XLON 9000 119.00 12:35:24 00330411658TRLO1 XLON 1782 119.50 12:35:24 00330411668TRLO1 XLON 716 119.50 12:35:24 00330411669TRLO1 XLON 646 119.50 12:35:24 00330411670TRLO1 XLON 658 119.50 12:35:24 00330411671TRLO1 XLON 669 119.50 12:35:24 00330411672TRLO1 XLON 1510 119.50 12:35:24 00330411673TRLO1 XLON 218 119.50 12:35:24 00330411674TRLO1 XLON 414 119.50 12:35:24 00330411675TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.00 12:35:24 00330411659TRLO1 XLON 2258 119.00 12:35:24 00330411660TRLO1 XLON 2451 119.00 12:35:24 00330411661TRLO1 XLON 5291 119.00 12:35:24 00330411662TRLO1 XLON 1448 119.00 12:35:24 00330411663TRLO1 XLON 1930 119.00 12:35:24 00330411664TRLO1 XLON 10000 120.00 13:06:25 00330412316TRLO1 XLON 1300 120.00 13:06:25 00330412317TRLO1 XLON 5322 120.00 13:06:25 00330412318TRLO1 XLON 2600 120.00 13:06:25 00330412314TRLO1 XLON 2260 120.00 13:06:25 00330412315TRLO1 XLON 4860 120.00 13:06:30 00330412321TRLO1 XLON 1443 119.50 13:28:02 00330412843TRLO1 XLON 3928 119.50 13:33:43 00330413077TRLO1 XLON 8557 119.50 13:33:43 00330413078TRLO1 XLON 9630 119.50 13:33:46 00330413079TRLO1 XLON 966 119.50 13:33:46 00330413082TRLO1 XLON 370 119.50 13:33:46 00330413080TRLO1 XLON 752 119.50 13:33:46 00330413081TRLO1 XLON 998 119.50 13:33:57 00330413102TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 13:33:57 00330413103TRLO1 XLON 1000 119.50 13:33:57 00330413104TRLO1 XLON 986 119.50 13:34:01 00330413114TRLO1 XLON 9000 119.50 13:34:01 00330413111TRLO1 XLON 6637 119.50 13:34:01 00330413112TRLO1 XLON 2088 119.50 13:34:01 00330413113TRLO1 XLON 888 119.50 13:34:02 00330413115TRLO1 XLON 304 119.50 13:34:09 00330413120TRLO1 XLON 83 119.50 13:34:09 00330413121TRLO1 XLON 28 119.50 13:34:09 00330413122TRLO1 XLON 991 119.50 13:34:49 00330413132TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 13:34:49 00330413133TRLO1 XLON 1015 119.50 13:34:55 00330413137TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 13:34:55 00330413136TRLO1 XLON 975 119.50 13:34:57 00330413141TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 13:34:57 00330413140TRLO1 XLON 10000 119.50 13:35:00 00330413145TRLO1 XLON 9220 119.50 13:35:00 00330413146TRLO1 XLON 157 118.50 13:39:21 00330413303TRLO1 XLON 1008 118.50 13:39:21 00330413304TRLO1 XLON 1008 118.50 13:47:37 00330413678TRLO1 XLON 1008 118.50 13:47:37 00330413679TRLO1 XLON 1008 118.50 13:47:37 00330413680TRLO1 XLON

