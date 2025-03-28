Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,370 Euro
-0,020
-1,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3001,59020:02
28.03.2025 18:27 Uhr
183 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-March-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      296,217 
Highest price paid per share:         120.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          114.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.9498p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,502,000 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,502,000) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.9498p                    296,217

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
373              120.00          10:01:18         00330407634TRLO1     XLON 
1475              120.00          10:01:18         00330407633TRLO1     XLON 
1915              120.00          10:01:18         00330407635TRLO1     XLON 
1922              120.00          10:01:29         00330407643TRLO1     XLON 
1963              120.00          10:01:39         00330407662TRLO1     XLON 
979              119.50          10:08:25         00330407779TRLO1     XLON 
874              119.50          10:08:25         00330407780TRLO1     XLON 
2029              119.00          10:08:25         00330407781TRLO1     XLON 
1544              119.50          10:08:25         00330407782TRLO1     XLON 
2029              119.00          10:08:28         00330407783TRLO1     XLON 
1990              119.00          10:17:42         00330407953TRLO1     XLON 
1000              119.00          11:10:23         00330409863TRLO1     XLON 
1859              120.00          12:08:52         00330411216TRLO1     XLON 
1926              119.50          12:09:12         00330411219TRLO1     XLON 
1912              119.50          12:09:30         00330411224TRLO1     XLON 
993              119.00          12:35:24         00330411665TRLO1     XLON 
2982              119.00          12:35:24         00330411666TRLO1     XLON 
994              119.00          12:35:24         00330411667TRLO1     XLON 
9000              119.00          12:35:24         00330411658TRLO1     XLON 
1782              119.50          12:35:24         00330411668TRLO1     XLON 
716              119.50          12:35:24         00330411669TRLO1     XLON 
646              119.50          12:35:24         00330411670TRLO1     XLON 
658              119.50          12:35:24         00330411671TRLO1     XLON 
669              119.50          12:35:24         00330411672TRLO1     XLON 
1510              119.50          12:35:24         00330411673TRLO1     XLON 
218              119.50          12:35:24         00330411674TRLO1     XLON 
414              119.50          12:35:24         00330411675TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.00          12:35:24         00330411659TRLO1     XLON 
2258              119.00          12:35:24         00330411660TRLO1     XLON 
2451              119.00          12:35:24         00330411661TRLO1     XLON 
5291              119.00          12:35:24         00330411662TRLO1     XLON 
1448              119.00          12:35:24         00330411663TRLO1     XLON 
1930              119.00          12:35:24         00330411664TRLO1     XLON 
10000             120.00          13:06:25         00330412316TRLO1     XLON 
1300              120.00          13:06:25         00330412317TRLO1     XLON 
5322              120.00          13:06:25         00330412318TRLO1     XLON 
2600              120.00          13:06:25         00330412314TRLO1     XLON 
2260              120.00          13:06:25         00330412315TRLO1     XLON 
4860              120.00          13:06:30         00330412321TRLO1     XLON 
1443              119.50          13:28:02         00330412843TRLO1     XLON 
3928              119.50          13:33:43         00330413077TRLO1     XLON 
8557              119.50          13:33:43         00330413078TRLO1     XLON 
9630              119.50          13:33:46         00330413079TRLO1     XLON 
966              119.50          13:33:46         00330413082TRLO1     XLON 
370              119.50          13:33:46         00330413080TRLO1     XLON 
752              119.50          13:33:46         00330413081TRLO1     XLON 
998              119.50          13:33:57         00330413102TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          13:33:57         00330413103TRLO1     XLON 
1000              119.50          13:33:57         00330413104TRLO1     XLON 
986              119.50          13:34:01         00330413114TRLO1     XLON 
9000              119.50          13:34:01         00330413111TRLO1     XLON 
6637              119.50          13:34:01         00330413112TRLO1     XLON 
2088              119.50          13:34:01         00330413113TRLO1     XLON 
888              119.50          13:34:02         00330413115TRLO1     XLON 
304              119.50          13:34:09         00330413120TRLO1     XLON 
83               119.50          13:34:09         00330413121TRLO1     XLON 
28               119.50          13:34:09         00330413122TRLO1     XLON 
991              119.50          13:34:49         00330413132TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          13:34:49         00330413133TRLO1     XLON 
1015              119.50          13:34:55         00330413137TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          13:34:55         00330413136TRLO1     XLON 
975              119.50          13:34:57         00330413141TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          13:34:57         00330413140TRLO1     XLON 
10000             119.50          13:35:00         00330413145TRLO1     XLON 
9220              119.50          13:35:00         00330413146TRLO1     XLON 
157              118.50          13:39:21         00330413303TRLO1     XLON 
1008              118.50          13:39:21         00330413304TRLO1     XLON 
1008              118.50          13:47:37         00330413678TRLO1     XLON 
1008              118.50          13:47:37         00330413679TRLO1     XLON 
1008              118.50          13:47:37         00330413680TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.