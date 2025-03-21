Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-March-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      94,482 
Highest price paid per share:         115.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          112.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.5267p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,511,850 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,511,850) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      114.5267p                    94,482

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1063              112.50          08:11:20         00328907876TRLO1     XLON 
1063              112.50          08:11:20         00328907873TRLO1     XLON 
1063              112.50          08:11:20         00328907872TRLO1     XLON 
2097              112.00          08:26:47         00328930974TRLO1     XLON 
900              113.00          09:19:05         00328991246TRLO1     XLON 
114              113.00          09:19:05         00328991247TRLO1     XLON 
175              113.50          09:19:13         00328991410TRLO1     XLON 
350              113.50          09:19:13         00328991411TRLO1     XLON 
400              113.50          09:19:53         00328992034TRLO1     XLON 
604              113.50          09:19:53         00328992035TRLO1     XLON 
1123              113.50          09:31:16         00329002964TRLO1     XLON 
900              113.50          09:31:16         00329002965TRLO1     XLON 
3000              114.00          09:42:06         00329016367TRLO1     XLON 
481              114.00          09:42:06         00329016368TRLO1     XLON 
3255              114.00          09:42:06         00329016369TRLO1     XLON 
197              113.50          09:42:19         00329016649TRLO1     XLON 
2836              113.50          09:42:19         00329016650TRLO1     XLON 
1281              113.50          09:49:26         00329026859TRLO1     XLON 
889              113.50          09:49:28         00329026891TRLO1     XLON 
588              113.50          09:50:21         00329028432TRLO1     XLON 
693              113.50          09:50:21         00329028433TRLO1     XLON 
889              113.50          09:50:21         00329028434TRLO1     XLON 
693              114.00          10:20:04         00329038839TRLO1     XLON 
1024              114.00          10:26:08         00329038979TRLO1     XLON 
40               114.00          10:36:17         00329039291TRLO1     XLON 
985              114.00          10:36:17         00329039292TRLO1     XLON 
1224              115.00          10:39:17         00329039333TRLO1     XLON 
2305              114.50          10:41:30         00329039402TRLO1     XLON 
2812              114.50          10:41:31         00329039404TRLO1     XLON 
1152              115.00          11:30:05         00329041010TRLO1     XLON 
1388              115.00          11:30:05         00329041011TRLO1     XLON 
1328              115.00          11:30:05         00329041012TRLO1     XLON 
2245              115.00          11:30:05         00329041013TRLO1     XLON 
2159              115.00          11:30:05         00329041014TRLO1     XLON 
513              115.00          11:30:05         00329041015TRLO1     XLON 
537              115.00          11:30:05         00329041016TRLO1     XLON 
481              115.00          11:30:05         00329041017TRLO1     XLON 
619              115.00          11:30:05         00329041018TRLO1     XLON 
2095              115.00          12:00:18         00329041816TRLO1     XLON 
1200              115.00          12:00:18         00329041803TRLO1     XLON 
2800              115.00          12:00:18         00329041804TRLO1     XLON 
3265              115.00          12:00:18         00329041805TRLO1     XLON 
735              115.00          12:00:18         00329041806TRLO1     XLON 
1865              115.00          12:00:18         00329041807TRLO1     XLON 
4000              115.00          12:00:18         00329041808TRLO1     XLON 
1304              115.00          12:00:18         00329041809TRLO1     XLON 
4000              115.00          12:00:18         00329041810TRLO1     XLON 
3581              115.00          12:00:18         00329041811TRLO1     XLON 
1920              115.00          12:00:18         00329041812TRLO1     XLON 
171              115.00          12:00:18         00329041817TRLO1     XLON 
2080              115.00          12:00:18         00329041813TRLO1     XLON 
1857              115.00          12:00:18         00329041818TRLO1     XLON 
2954              115.00          12:00:18         00329041814TRLO1     XLON 
171              115.00          12:00:18         00329041815TRLO1     XLON 
240              115.00          12:05:12         00329041937TRLO1     XLON 
875              115.00          12:05:12         00329041936TRLO1     XLON 
775              115.00          16:01:39         00329052018TRLO1     XLON 
240              115.00          16:01:39         00329052019TRLO1     XLON 
431              115.00          16:01:39         00329052017TRLO1     XLON 
2992              115.00          16:03:39         00329052168TRLO1     XLON 
1014              115.00          16:10:00         00329052451TRLO1     XLON 
1014              115.00          16:10:00         00329052452TRLO1     XLON 
1               115.00          16:10:00         00329052453TRLO1     XLON 
1014              115.00          16:10:00         00329052454TRLO1     XLON 
577              115.00          16:10:00         00329052443TRLO1     XLON 
790              115.00          16:10:00         00329052444TRLO1     XLON 
790              115.00          16:10:00         00329052445TRLO1     XLON 
3               115.00          16:10:00         00329052446TRLO1     XLON 
2417              115.00          16:10:00         00329052447TRLO1     XLON 
3               115.00          16:10:00         00329052448TRLO1     XLON 
769              115.00          16:10:00         00329052449TRLO1     XLON 
56               115.00          16:10:00         00329052450TRLO1     XLON 
1023              115.00          16:10:29         00329052497TRLO1     XLON 
971              115.00          16:10:29         00329052498TRLO1     XLON 
52               115.00          16:12:29         00329052638TRLO1     XLON 
971              115.00          16:12:29         00329052639TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379820 
EQS News ID:  2104662 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2104662&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2025 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
