Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 09:15
1,350 Euro
+1,50 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.05.2025 18:39 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-May-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      177,350 
Highest price paid per share:         117.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          115.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.5485p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,741,834 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,741,834) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      116.5485p                    177,350

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1397              117.60          10:02:28         00335188765TRLO1     XLON 
660              117.20          10:04:54         00335190420TRLO1     XLON 
659              117.00          10:04:54         00335190424TRLO1     XLON 
1710              117.00          10:05:03         00335190536TRLO1     XLON 
493              117.00          10:05:03         00335190537TRLO1     XLON 
301              117.00          10:05:03         00335190538TRLO1     XLON 
306              117.00          10:05:03         00335190539TRLO1     XLON 
299              117.00          10:05:03         00335190540TRLO1     XLON 
181              117.00          10:05:03         00335190541TRLO1     XLON 
380              117.00          10:05:03         00335190542TRLO1     XLON 
126              117.20          10:05:31         00335190935TRLO1     XLON 
666              117.00          10:11:37         00335195546TRLO1     XLON 
100000             116.90          10:14:52         00335198618TRLO1     XLON 
1418              117.00          10:15:10         00335198853TRLO1     XLON 
394              117.00          10:15:10         00335198854TRLO1     XLON 
327              117.00          10:15:10         00335198855TRLO1     XLON 
284              117.00          10:15:10         00335198856TRLO1     XLON 
284              117.00          10:15:10         00335198857TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.20          10:29:19         00335212447TRLO1     XLON 
1477              117.00          10:30:09         00335213207TRLO1     XLON 
807              117.00          10:30:09         00335213208TRLO1     XLON 
278              117.00          10:30:09         00335213209TRLO1     XLON 
289              117.00          10:30:09         00335213210TRLO1     XLON 
292              117.00          10:30:09         00335213211TRLO1     XLON 
696              116.80          10:39:26         00335223238TRLO1     XLON 
658              116.40          10:55:57         00335235387TRLO1     XLON 
686              116.20          10:55:57         00335235391TRLO1     XLON 
701              116.00          11:23:51         00335238174TRLO1     XLON 
701              116.00          11:23:51         00335238175TRLO1     XLON 
700              116.00          11:23:51         00335238176TRLO1     XLON 
279              116.20          11:47:11         00335239471TRLO1     XLON 
1429              116.00          11:47:11         00335239472TRLO1     XLON 
1363              115.80          11:47:11         00335239473TRLO1     XLON 
682              115.80          11:50:23         00335239538TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.60          11:50:46         00335239549TRLO1     XLON 
663              115.40          12:00:23         00335239755TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.80          12:24:47         00335240319TRLO1     XLON 
680              115.40          12:34:14         00335240604TRLO1     XLON 
679              115.40          12:34:14         00335240605TRLO1     XLON 
307              115.60          12:54:01         00335241202TRLO1     XLON 
1974              115.40          12:54:13         00335241206TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.80          13:30:02         00335241996TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.80          13:30:02         00335241997TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.80          13:30:02         00335241998TRLO1     XLON 
126              115.80          13:30:02         00335241999TRLO1     XLON 
426              115.80          13:30:02         00335242000TRLO1     XLON 
105              115.80          13:30:02         00335242001TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.80          13:30:02         00335242002TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.80          13:30:02         00335242003TRLO1     XLON 
651              115.80          13:30:02         00335242004TRLO1     XLON 
6               115.80          13:30:02         00335242005TRLO1     XLON 
658              115.80          13:30:02         00335242006TRLO1     XLON 
1338              115.60          14:02:06         00335243282TRLO1     XLON 
1362              115.40          14:04:24         00335243409TRLO1     XLON 
4000              115.40          14:04:24         00335243410TRLO1     XLON 
4000              115.40          14:04:24         00335243411TRLO1     XLON 
115              115.40          14:04:24         00335243412TRLO1     XLON 
4000              115.40          14:04:24         00335243413TRLO1     XLON 
2888              115.40          14:04:24         00335243414TRLO1     XLON 
1079              115.40          14:04:24         00335243415TRLO1     XLON 
26               115.40          14:04:24         00335243416TRLO1     XLON 
2895              115.40          14:04:24         00335243417TRLO1     XLON 
1316              115.60          14:04:27         00335243419TRLO1     XLON 
600              116.00          14:35:28         00335245256TRLO1     XLON 
1432              116.00          14:35:28         00335245257TRLO1     XLON 
678              116.00          14:35:28         00335245258TRLO1     XLON 
48               116.00          14:35:28         00335245259TRLO1     XLON 
1621              116.40          14:42:30         00335245571TRLO1     XLON 
1801              116.40          14:42:30         00335245572TRLO1     XLON 
335              116.40          14:42:30         00335245573TRLO1     XLON 
316              116.40          14:42:30         00335245574TRLO1     XLON 
320              116.40          14:42:31         00335245575TRLO1     XLON 
365              116.40          14:42:31         00335245576TRLO1     XLON 
365              116.40          14:42:31         00335245577TRLO1     XLON 
678              116.40          15:15:10         00335247619TRLO1     XLON 
256              116.40          15:30:40         00335248319TRLO1     XLON 
227              116.60          15:36:56         00335248621TRLO1     XLON 
4967              116.80          15:42:57         00335248935TRLO1     XLON 
702              116.60          15:42:57         00335248936TRLO1     XLON 
701              116.60          15:42:57         00335248937TRLO1     XLON 
613              116.80          15:42:57         00335248938TRLO1     XLON 
89               116.80          15:42:57         00335248939TRLO1     XLON 
701              116.40          15:47:55         00335249330TRLO1     XLON 
1               116.40          15:47:55         00335249331TRLO1     XLON 
701              116.40          15:47:55         00335249332TRLO1     XLON 
701              116.40          15:47:55         00335249333TRLO1     XLON 
701              116.40          15:47:55         00335249334TRLO1     XLON 
655              116.20          15:54:15         00335249990TRLO1     XLON 
654              116.00          15:56:06         00335250143TRLO1     XLON 
8               116.40          16:02:25         00335250677TRLO1     XLON 
23               116.20          16:02:31         00335250680TRLO1     XLON 
687              116.20          16:02:31         00335250681TRLO1     XLON 
236              116.40          16:02:32         00335250685TRLO1     XLON 
684              116.20          16:13:24         00335251415TRLO1     XLON 
461              116.20          16:14:11         00335251452TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  386888 
EQS News ID:  2132542 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2132542&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
