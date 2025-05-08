DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-May-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 8 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 128,725 Highest price paid per share: 118.80p Lowest price paid per share: 117.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.0861p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,613,109 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,613,109) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.0861p 128,725

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 29 118.40 08:09:25 00335318386TRLO1 XLON 664 118.40 08:09:25 00335318385TRLO1 XLON 673 118.00 08:09:25 00335318387TRLO1 XLON 658 117.80 08:53:08 00335338667TRLO1 XLON 707 117.80 08:53:21 00335338734TRLO1 XLON 707 117.80 08:53:23 00335338755TRLO1 XLON 434 118.00 09:05:38 00335347537TRLO1 XLON 200 118.00 09:05:49 00335347624TRLO1 XLON 647 118.40 09:31:35 00335365459TRLO1 XLON 655 118.20 09:47:06 00335371455TRLO1 XLON 655 118.20 09:47:06 00335371456TRLO1 XLON 703 118.00 10:08:45 00335383888TRLO1 XLON 50000 118.40 10:28:38 00335391527TRLO1 XLON 63 118.80 10:47:16 00335402103TRLO1 XLON 1402 118.60 10:47:16 00335402104TRLO1 XLON 1403 118.20 11:05:10 00335409702TRLO1 XLON 248 118.20 11:25:53 00335411630TRLO1 XLON 496 118.20 11:25:53 00335411631TRLO1 XLON 252 117.80 11:25:53 00335411632TRLO1 XLON 680 117.40 12:03:57 00335415339TRLO1 XLON 700 117.40 13:15:16 00335419388TRLO1 XLON 147 117.40 13:15:54 00335419408TRLO1 XLON 499 117.40 13:15:54 00335419409TRLO1 XLON 377 117.40 13:16:29 00335419456TRLO1 XLON 353 117.40 13:16:29 00335419457TRLO1 XLON 217 117.40 13:16:29 00335419458TRLO1 XLON 240 117.40 13:16:29 00335419459TRLO1 XLON 353 117.40 13:16:29 00335419460TRLO1 XLON 670 118.00 13:26:48 00335420250TRLO1 XLON 898 118.00 13:37:45 00335420756TRLO1 XLON 394 118.00 13:37:45 00335420757TRLO1 XLON 831 118.00 13:37:45 00335420758TRLO1 XLON 50000 118.00 14:18:51 00335422693TRLO1 XLON 485 118.00 14:19:00 00335422694TRLO1 XLON 161 118.00 14:20:30 00335422733TRLO1 XLON 485 118.00 14:20:30 00335422734TRLO1 XLON 41 117.80 14:30:20 00335423106TRLO1 XLON 647 117.80 14:30:20 00335423107TRLO1 XLON 606 117.80 14:30:20 00335423108TRLO1 XLON 1408 117.40 14:33:37 00335423355TRLO1 XLON 706 117.20 14:52:26 00335424435TRLO1 XLON 1070 117.20 14:55:38 00335424586TRLO1 XLON 505 117.20 14:55:38 00335424587TRLO1 XLON 645 117.00 15:08:21 00335425183TRLO1 XLON 3063 117.00 15:49:11 00335427499TRLO1 XLON 64 117.00 15:50:01 00335427599TRLO1 XLON 611 117.00 15:57:49 00335428238TRLO1 XLON 674 117.00 16:06:09 00335428965TRLO1 XLON 262 117.00 16:06:09 00335428964TRLO1 XLON 190 117.20 16:06:09 00335428966TRLO1 XLON 147 117.80 16:16:23 00335429960TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

