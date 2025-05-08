Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-May-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      128,725 
Highest price paid per share:         118.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          117.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.0861p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,613,109 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,613,109) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.0861p                    128,725

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
29               118.40          08:09:25         00335318386TRLO1     XLON 
664              118.40          08:09:25         00335318385TRLO1     XLON 
673              118.00          08:09:25         00335318387TRLO1     XLON 
658              117.80          08:53:08         00335338667TRLO1     XLON 
707              117.80          08:53:21         00335338734TRLO1     XLON 
707              117.80          08:53:23         00335338755TRLO1     XLON 
434              118.00          09:05:38         00335347537TRLO1     XLON 
200              118.00          09:05:49         00335347624TRLO1     XLON 
647              118.40          09:31:35         00335365459TRLO1     XLON 
655              118.20          09:47:06         00335371455TRLO1     XLON 
655              118.20          09:47:06         00335371456TRLO1     XLON 
703              118.00          10:08:45         00335383888TRLO1     XLON 
50000             118.40          10:28:38         00335391527TRLO1     XLON 
63               118.80          10:47:16         00335402103TRLO1     XLON 
1402              118.60          10:47:16         00335402104TRLO1     XLON 
1403              118.20          11:05:10         00335409702TRLO1     XLON 
248              118.20          11:25:53         00335411630TRLO1     XLON 
496              118.20          11:25:53         00335411631TRLO1     XLON 
252              117.80          11:25:53         00335411632TRLO1     XLON 
680              117.40          12:03:57         00335415339TRLO1     XLON 
700              117.40          13:15:16         00335419388TRLO1     XLON 
147              117.40          13:15:54         00335419408TRLO1     XLON 
499              117.40          13:15:54         00335419409TRLO1     XLON 
377              117.40          13:16:29         00335419456TRLO1     XLON 
353              117.40          13:16:29         00335419457TRLO1     XLON 
217              117.40          13:16:29         00335419458TRLO1     XLON 
240              117.40          13:16:29         00335419459TRLO1     XLON 
353              117.40          13:16:29         00335419460TRLO1     XLON 
670              118.00          13:26:48         00335420250TRLO1     XLON 
898              118.00          13:37:45         00335420756TRLO1     XLON 
394              118.00          13:37:45         00335420757TRLO1     XLON 
831              118.00          13:37:45         00335420758TRLO1     XLON 
50000             118.00          14:18:51         00335422693TRLO1     XLON 
485              118.00          14:19:00         00335422694TRLO1     XLON 
161              118.00          14:20:30         00335422733TRLO1     XLON 
485              118.00          14:20:30         00335422734TRLO1     XLON 
41               117.80          14:30:20         00335423106TRLO1     XLON 
647              117.80          14:30:20         00335423107TRLO1     XLON 
606              117.80          14:30:20         00335423108TRLO1     XLON 
1408              117.40          14:33:37         00335423355TRLO1     XLON 
706              117.20          14:52:26         00335424435TRLO1     XLON 
1070              117.20          14:55:38         00335424586TRLO1     XLON 
505              117.20          14:55:38         00335424587TRLO1     XLON 
645              117.00          15:08:21         00335425183TRLO1     XLON 
3063              117.00          15:49:11         00335427499TRLO1     XLON 
64               117.00          15:50:01         00335427599TRLO1     XLON 
611              117.00          15:57:49         00335428238TRLO1     XLON 
674              117.00          16:06:09         00335428965TRLO1     XLON 
262              117.00          16:06:09         00335428964TRLO1     XLON 
190              117.20          16:06:09         00335428966TRLO1     XLON 
147              117.80          16:16:23         00335429960TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  387183 
EQS News ID:  2133556 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2133556&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
