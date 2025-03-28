EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Zurich, 28 March 2025

EPIC Suisse AG - Annual General Meeting 2025 approves all proposals by the Board of Directors EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC), held its Annual General Meeting 2025 ("AGM") in Zurich today. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by very large majorities. In total 90.40% of all issued shares and voting rights were represented at the beginning of the shareholders' meeting. Shareholders attending in person or represented by third parties accounted for 20'398 of voting rights at the start of the AGM. 9'318'168 voting rights were represented by the independent proxy. Shareholders approved the Management Report, Holding Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2024 as well as the appropriation of available earnings. Furthermore, the AGM voted in favour of an increased dividend of CHF 3.15 per share for the business year 2024, as proposed by the Board of Directors. Pay-out of the dividend will occur on 4 April 2025.



The Compensation Report 2024 was approved in a consultative vote, and all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management were granted discharge.



Ron Greenbaum was re-elected to the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board. All other Board members, Stefan Breitenstein, Andreas Schneiter and Leta Bolli Kennel, were also re-elected for another term of office of one year. Stefan Breitenstein and Ron Greenbaum were re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for another one-year term.



KPMG AG, Zurich, were re-elected as statutory auditors for the business year 2025, and the law firm ADROIT Attorneys, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM in 2026.



The AGM approved the proposed total maximum amounts of compensation for the Board of Directors (from AGM 2025 to AGM 2026) and for the Executive Management (for the business year 2026). ______________________ Voting results The detailed voting results per agenda item are published on the Company website

https://ir.epic.ch/en/general-meetings-of-shareholders/ Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Additional features:



