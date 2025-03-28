Discovery Lithium Inc. Announces Name Change

Company to commence trading April 1, 2025 under ticker symbol DEMC

Discovery Lithium Inc. (CSE:DCLI)(OTCQB:DCLIF)(FRA:Q3Q0) (the "Company" or "Discovery Lithium"), is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name from "Discovery Lithium Inc." to "Discovery Energy Metals Corp." (the "Name Change") to reflect the Company's pursuit of potential critical mineral opportunities beyond lithium exclusively. The Company expects the Name Change to take effect at market open on April 1, 2025.

The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares"), which currently trade under the symbol "DCLI" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") are expected to trade under the new symbol "DEMC" on the CSE. There will be no change to the Company's symbol "DCLIF" on the OTC or "Q3Q0" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP for the Common Shares is 25472R106 and the new ISIN is CA25472R1064.

For more information, a new website will be available shortly at: www.discoveryenergymetals.com.

Completion of the Name Change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final approval by the CSE. Shareholders of the Company are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's Shareholders.

About Discovery Lithium (CSE:DCLI)(OTCQB:DCLIF)(FRA:Q3Q0)(WKN:A3EFKA)

Discovery Lithium Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing mineral resource projects in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in 1,675 mineral claims in Serindac Lake and 2,113 mineral claims in Vaubert Lake for a combined total of approximately 164,283 hectares (~405,952 acres) located in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec, and with a further total of 303 mineral claims comprising approximately 16,392 hectares (~40,505.5 acres) identified as the Route De Nord, Lac Belanger, Lac Ferland and Lac Roberston properties located across the northern and eastern regions of Québec including the prolific lithium district of the James Bay region. Additionally, the Company is actively advancing its ESN Project for gold exploration in Nevada and evaluating the Koster Dam Project in Central British Columbia through a joint venture with Cariboo Rose Resources. Find out more at: www.discoverylithium.com and follow us on X (formerly twitter), and LinkedIn.

