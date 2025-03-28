Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Reaffirms Mark Roman as a Member of the NTL - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Florida

The National Trial Lawyers proudly announces the re-selection of Mark Roman , a distinguished member of Roman Austin Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers - Clearwater, as an NTL - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Trial Lawyer in the state of Florida.

Mark S. Roman



The Top 100 distinction is bestowed upon a select group of attorneys who exhibit superior qualifications, exemplary trial results, and exceptional leadership in the realms of criminal defense and/or civil plaintiff law. Membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 not only recognizes these legal professionals for their achievements but also offers invaluable legal news, information, and continuing education resources to trial lawyers nationwide.

The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 extends its sincere appreciation to Mark Roman for his continued and valued membership, contributing to the organization's success during a period of remarkable growth.

