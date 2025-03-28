Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
28.03.2025 19:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Reaffirms Mark Roman as a Member of the NTL - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Florida

Finanznachrichten News

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / The National Trial Lawyers proudly announces the re-selection of Mark Roman, a distinguished member of Roman Austin Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers - Clearwater, as an NTL - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Trial Lawyer in the state of Florida.

Mark S. Roman

Mark S. Roman

The Top 100 distinction is bestowed upon a select group of attorneys who exhibit superior qualifications, exemplary trial results, and exceptional leadership in the realms of criminal defense and/or civil plaintiff law. Membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 not only recognizes these legal professionals for their achievements but also offers invaluable legal news, information, and continuing education resources to trial lawyers nationwide.

The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 extends its sincere appreciation to Mark Roman for his continued and valued membership, contributing to the organization's success during a period of remarkable growth.

About The National Trial Lawyers:

The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation-based organization dedicated to recognizing and promoting excellence in the legal profession. Comprising the top 100 trial lawyers in each state, the organization provides a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and professional development within the legal community. For more information, visit http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Roman Austin Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 1811 N. Belcher Road, Suite I-1

  • City: Clearwater

  • State: Florida

  • Zip: 33765

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (727) 787-2500

  • Website: https://romanaustin.com/

Contact Information

Ashley Elo
Marketing Manager
ashley@romanaustin.com
727-787-2500

.

SOURCE: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
