The IRS E-Filing Deadline for Forms 1099, 1098, and 1095 Approaches: TaxBandits Simplifies Last-Minute Filing

Employers, businesses, and tax professionals can now e-file 1099, 1098, and 1095 forms with TaxBandits to meet the IRS e-filing deadline. Filing on time ensures compliance and helps avoid costly penalties.

The IRS e-filing deadline for Forms 1099, 1098, and 1095 is March 31, 2025. Employers, businesses, and tax professionals must submit these forms on time to avoid significant penalties from the IRS.

TaxBandits offers an easy-to-use and secure platform to help businesses and tax professionals meet the filing deadline confidently and accurately.

Key IRS Forms Due by March 31, 2025

Compliance with IRS regulations requires businesses, employers, tax professionals, and insurers to e-file many tax forms by March 31, 2025. This includes:

1099-Series of Forms: This includes several 1099-series forms, such as 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-K, 1099-B, 1099-S, 1099-A, 1099-PATR, 1099-SA, 1099-OID, 1099-LTC, and 1099-QA, which report different types of income and transactions.

ACA Reporting Forms: ACA Forms 1095-B and 1095-C must be filed by applicable large employers and insurance providers to ensure compliance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Other Required Forms: Other necessary filings include the 1098-series forms (1098, 1098-T, 1098-E, 1098-F), Forms 3921, 3922, and 8027.

Penalties for Missing the Deadline

Failure to meet the IRS e-filing deadline for Forms 1099 , 1098, and 1095 can result in substantial penalties:

Form 1099 Penalties : Businesses face fines ranging from $60 to $660 per form, depending on how late the forms are filed. These penalties increase significantly if the forms are filed more than 30 days after the deadline.

ACA Form 1095 Penalties: For failing to file or providing incorrect information on ACA Forms 1095-C and 1095-B, businesses may incur penalties of $330 per return. The total penalty for a calendar year can reach up to $3,987,000 for large employers.

These penalties highlight the critical need to meet the e-filing deadline.

TaxBandits Offers Stress-Free Last-Minute Filing

TaxBandits offers a user-friendly platform for e-filing 1099 , 1098, and ACA 1095 forms . Businesses can rely on TaxBandits' tailored solutions to easily meet the deadline.

Here's how TaxBandits simplifies last-minute filing:

Federal and State E-Filing: Clients can e-file forms effortlessly with both federal and state. TaxBandits also supports state-only ACA reporting.

Effortless Bulk Data Upload: TaxBandits enables seamless bulk data imports for tax forms through a standard CSV template or custom spreadsheet files. In addition, clients can use TaxBandits Excel templates to import ACA data.

Seamless Recipient Copy Distribution: Clients can deliver recipient copies via postal mail, online access, or both, ensuring secure and timely delivery.

Error-Free Filing with Built-In Checks: Built-in validation ensures accuracy by detecting and resolving errors before submission.

AI Assistance & World-Class Customer Support: BanditAI, the AI assistant, offers real-time guidance, while the support team is available via phone, email, and live chat.

Advanced Security Measures: As a SOC 2-certified company, TaxBandits prioritizes data security with top protection against breaches.

Exclusive Features for Tax Professionals

TaxBandits offers flexible solutions for CPAs, accounting firms, and enterprises. With a Pro Account, tax professionals can streamline workflows with time-saving features.

Secure Client Portal: Tax pros can enable their clients to review forms, communicate securely, and manage documents in a customized portal.

Team Management: TaxBandits provides the option to invite team members, assign roles such as preparer, approver, and transmitter, and delegate filings.

Detailed Reports: Obtain valuable insights from reports on filings, clients, and team performance to support informed decision-making.

Businesses, tax professionals, and service providers can easily e-file 1099-MISC , 1099-INT , 1099-DIV , 1099-K , 1098, ACA 1095, and many more tax forms at TaxBandits.com.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of 1099 Form , Form W2 , Form 940 , Form 941 , 1095-B , 1095-C , and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

TaxBandits provides another advantage for high-volume filers and software providers. The TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, TruckLogics, and WealthRabbit.

