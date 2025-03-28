Nicholson Revell Personal Injury Attorneys: Committed to Justice and Community Support in Augusta, GA

Nicholson Revell Personal Injury Attorneys is a leading law firm with a dedication that extends beyond the courtroom. While they tirelessly advocate for those who have suffered due to negligence, they're equally passionate about giving back to the Augusta community they proudly call home.

Through significant contributions of time and resources, Nicholson Revell Personal Injury Attorneys actively supports numerous local charities and nonprofit organizations, striving to make a lasting, positive impact.

The firm's attorneys and staff believe that true leadership includes community service. Over the years, they have provided support to a variety of organizations focused on education, healthcare, youth development, legal aid, environmental preservation, and the arts.

Making a Difference in Augusta

Some of the groups Nicholson Revell Personal Injury Attorneys has partnered with include:

Education & Youth Development: Augusta Prep , The Family Y, and the Lakeside Panthers

Health & Human Services: United Way of the CSRA , Easter Seals of East Georgia, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and United Cerebral Palsy

Legal Advocacy Organizations: Georgia Legal Services , the Augusta Bar Association, and the State Bar of Georgia

Community & Environmental Efforts: Phinizy Center for Water Sciences , Columbia County Greenspace Committee, and the Community Foundation of the CSRA

Arts & Athletics: The Augusta Ballet and Augusta Sports Council

Public Safety & Support: Shield Club of Greater Augusta

The firm's mission has always been about more than legal representation. They believe in lifting up their neighbors, supporting vital community initiatives, and being a force for good in Augusta and the surrounding areas.

As part of their commitment, they continue to seek opportunities to invest in causes that matter. Whether it's supporting underprivileged youth, aiding families in crisis, or funding medical research programs, the legal team at Nicholson Revell Personal Injury Attorneys remains dedicated to their efforts to create a stronger and more connected community.

About Nicholson Revell Personal Injury Attorneys

Nicholson Revell Personal Injury Attorneys represents and supports injured victims after various types of accidents and injuries in Augusta, Georgia. For more information about the firm and its community involvement, visit their website or contact them online or by phone.

