Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Babson College, the world's leading institution for entrepreneurship education, in partnership with Maison Camus, proudly announces the 2025 Global Family Entrepreneurship Award recipient: the Riberas Family, founders and leaders of Gestamp Automoción. This prestigious award celebrates multigenerational family businesses that embody innovation, sustainability, and leadership while remaining steadfast in their core values.

This award, created in collaboration with Camus and the Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship (BIFE) at Babson College, is the first of its kind to honor distinguished entrepreneurial multigenerational business families who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in creating significant economic and social value. fie award criteria emphasize impactful achievements, values-driven entrepreneurship, and a commitment to the entrepreneurial leadership pillars that define Babson College.





The Riberas Family joins an elite group of past recipients, including the Bertarelli Family, pioneers in healthcare and life sciences through B-Flexion, and the Cisneros Family, visionaries behind Cisneros Media, Latin America's leading independent digital advertising company. This accolade is designed to recognize one distinguished business family-those whose entrepreneurial spirit has driven significant economic and social impact across generations.

Founded in 1958 by Francisco Riberas Pampliega, the Riberas family's entrepreneurial journey began with the establishment of Gonvarri, a small metal workshop. Over the decades, his sons, Francisco José Riberas Mera and Juan María Riberas Mera, expanded upon their father's vision, leading to the creation of Gestamp in 1997. Today, Gestamp is a global leader in the automotive industry, specializing in the design and manufacture of innovative metal components for the world's top car manufacturers. With operations in 24 countries, 115 production plants, and over 43,000 employees, Gestamp plays a key role in elevating Spain's influence in the global automotive sector, exemplifying a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and responsible business practices.





HONORING THE RIBERAS FAMILY'S ENTREPRENEURIAL LEGACY

Carrying forward the family legacy, Patricia and Mónica Riberas are expanding beyond industrial innovation. Through Fundación Gestamp, the Riberas family actively supports education, culture, and community development initiatives. Their strong corporate governance ensures long-term stability while upholding the values of diversity, leadership, and ethical business practices.

Their dedication to both economic progress and societal well-being has solidified their legacy as one of Spain's most influential business families, making them a natural choice for the Global Family Entrepreneurship Award.





Trophy Symbolizing Strength and Innovation

Renowned for its savoir-faire, pioneering spirit, and dedication to excellence for over 1S0 years, the House of CAMUS, with its made to measure "Ateliers," craft cognacs that redefine the boundaries of the spirits sector. me 2025 Global Family Entrepreneurship Award, meticulously created in Camus workshops, features a bespoke co-centiliter glass decanter, hand-blown and adorned with silver- colored braid. Encased in a nickel-plated metal framework, it honors Gestamp's expertise in metal manufacturing while exemplifying Maison Camus' heritage of luxury craftsmanship.

In tribute to the Riberas family's legacy, three eaux-de-vie have been blended to create a one-of-a-kind cognac:

A 27-year-old Borderies Cognac, symbolizing Gestamp's 27 years of innovation.

A 20-year-old Grande Champagne Cognac, representing Gestamp's presence in over 20 countries.

A 40-year-old Petite Champagne Cognac, honoring Gestamp's more than 40,000 employees.

This exceptional cognac boasts a golden hue with copper reflections, embodying a rich heritage.

Babson College's Role in Driving Global Entrepreneurship

As the #2 best college in America as ranked by the Wall Street Journal, Babson College is a leader in entrepreneurship education, preparing tomorrow's leaders to create lasting value for themselves, their communities, and the world. Based on core values of integrity, collaboration, diversity, equity, and inclusion, innovation, and excellence, Babson promotes the development of the next generation of business leaders that will change the world.

The Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship (BIFE) is a global leader in family entrepreneurship leadership, pioneering new ways of thinking with research-backed insights that fill a critical industry gap. Building on Babson's founding mission, this innovative learning hub empowers enterprising families around the world to drive economic value and create social impact all while strengthening the core of stronger family relationships.

A Shared Vision of Excellence

Through this award, we celebrate not just the extraordinary business acumen of the Riberas family but also their unwavering dedication to innovation, education, and social progress," said Cyril Camus, Chairman of the Global Advisory Board at Babson College and President of Maison Camus. "my journey mirrors the essence of Maison Camus-where heritage meets modernity, and entrepreneurship is a driving force for positive impact."





Lauri Union, Nulsen Family Executive Director of the Bertarelli Institute explained: "The Riberas family exemplifies the very best of family entrepreneurship, delivering extraordinary business outcomes and impact on society because of their strong family relationships. Guided by deeply held family values and catalyzed by family collaboration, the Riberas' have an outsized positive impact on communities around the world. mey are an inspiration, exemplifying the capacity of entrepreneurial families to be the greatest force for positive change on the planet. We are thrilled to recognize their family entrepreneurial leadership with the Babson-Camus Global Family Entrepreneurship Award."

The award ceremony took place at Castelfalfi in Tuscany, Italy, where distinguished business leaders, Babson governance, and alumni gathered to honor the Riberas family's achievements.





About Babson College

Babson College prepares and empowers entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value everywhere. We shape the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge, skills, and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in organizations of all types and sizes. A global leader in entrepreneurship education recognized globally by U.S. News & World Report, our undergraduate, graduate, executive programs, and partnership opportunities are tailored to the needs of our world.

The Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship (BIFE) under the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership is a learning hub which extends Babson's founding mission, amplifying the capacity of enterprising families around the world to create economic value and social impact built upon the foundation of stronger family relationships. BIFE represents Babson's groundbreaking leadership in the field of family entrepreneurship, and the key purpose of this award is to elevate awareness of the institute and Babson's role in the family entrepreneurship space.

About Camus

Founded in 1863, Maison Camus is the largest independent family-owned Cognac house worldwide. Known for its aromatic Cognacs, the brand has built a legacy of quality across 6 generations and more than 110 countries, earning a reputation for excellence and authenticity in the world of luxury. Through its Les Ateliers, Maison Camus brings haute couture into the world of Cognac, offering collectors unique, made-to-measure pieces crafted at the intersection of art and spirits.

