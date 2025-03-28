Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Named #1 Top Employer in the United States for 2025

TCS also achieved a new milestone with an enterprise-wide Top Employer certification for outstanding people practices globally

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been named the #1 Employer in the United States for 2025 by the Top Employer Institute, a global authority recognizing excellence in people practices. TCS was also certified as a Top Employer in North America and Canada.

In addition, TCS has also achieved a major milestone by earning its first-ever Enterprise-Wide Top Employer Certification, awarded to organizations that demonstrate consistently outstanding people practices across all key regions. This adds to TCS' recognition as Global Top Employer for 2025.

The Top Employers certification is awarded to a select group of employers with exceptional employee offerings and an employee environment that promotes personal and professional development. TCS has been honored with this recognition in the US for the seventh consecutive year, evaluated six key HR domains, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being. This recognition highlights TCS' industry-leading people practices and commitment to fostering a workplace that prioritizes employee well-being, continuous learning, diversity, and career growth across the United States and Canada.

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute, said,"We're in a time of rapid change, where technological, economic, and social factors are continually reshaping our world. These extraordinary times bring out the best in people and organizations. TCS has ranked first in the USA showing that the company consistently prioritizes the growth and wellbeing of its staff, meaning the organization is well-placed to benefit from these rapid societal changes as a people-first business. Congratulations to TCS USA for being listed as a Top Employer again this year."

TCS' North American workforce exceeds 46,000 associates across 32 locations, with major bases of operation in New York, NY; Edison, NJ; Cincinnati, OH; Santa Clara, CA; Phoenix, AZ; and Austin, TX. The company continues to invest heavily in its people through initiatives such as its learning and development programs. TCS associates in the US have completed 691,151 hours of learning, acquired 129,248 competencies, and earned 3,756 external certifications in FY25.

The organization places significant emphasis on employee satisfaction and development, offering opportunities through TCS Elevate, a merit-based talent framework that directly links learning to career progression. The company's AI training initiatives further support the development of a future-ready workforce. Nearly 17,000 associates participated in US Talent Development training programs, including bootcamps, meetups, TTalks, and leadership business and cultural skills programs, building technical, domain, process, and leadership skills.

Amit Bajaj, President, North America, TCS, said, "We are grateful to our clients for this recognition. For more than 50 years, TCS has built a strong, people-first culture in North America, underpinned by continuous learning that attracts and retains top talent. By focusing on employee engagement, development, upskilling and inclusivity, we not only help our clients succeed, but we also provide opportunities for our people to grow and give back to the communities where they live and work."

TCS' commitment to skilling extends to the broader talent ecosystem. Through its flagship TCS Go Innovate Together (goITTM) program, TCS has inspired more than 70,000 students across the U.S. and Canada since 2013 to pursue STEM education. TCS Ignite My Future program has engaged more than 35,000 U.S. teachers and over 1.8 million students since 2017. During the first three quarters of the FY25 fiscal year, TCS' STEM training programs resulted in more than 137,326 hours of high-impact skill building and computer science programming for students under the age of 18 in North America.

TCS' leadership and contributions have been widely recognized in North America. The company was recently named to Fortune® Magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list for the third consecutive year and surpassed $20 billion in brand value, becoming the second-largest global IT services company to achieve this milestone, according to Brand Finance's 2025 IT Services Rankings. Other accolades include being named to Forbes' America's Best Employers by State 2024 list and being ranked as the sixth Most Inspiring Workplace in North America by Inspiring Workplaces in the same year Additionally, TCS received a 2024 Citizens Award for Best Corporate Steward - Large Business by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as well as 25 Brandon Hall Awards for excellence in HR practices.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 607,000 consultants in 55 countries and 180 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Follow TCS on LinkedIn| Instagram | YouTube|

TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India

Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Email: kimberly.solomon@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com | Phone: +1 917 981 7651





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire