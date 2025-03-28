Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Westmount Minerals Corp. (CSE: WMC) ("Westmount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Alcock to its board of directors.

Concurrently, Mr. Brian Crawford has resigned from the Company's board of directors. The Company wishes to extend its gratitude to Mr. Crawford for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

The current directors of the Company are David Tafel, Jeremy Wright, Stephen Wilkinson and John Alcock.

About Westmount Minerals Corp.

Westmount Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada. The Company has advanced the Douay East gold property in Quebec to the drill-ready stage.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated February 14, 2022, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

