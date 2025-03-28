The National Children's Cancer Society: Scott Stringer Named Chairman of the Board at the National Children's Cancer Society

A longtime advocate for children and families battling cancer, Scott brings decades of experience, dedication, and passion to the role.

The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) is proud to announce Scott Stringer as its newest Chairman of the Board. A longtime advocate for children and families battling cancer, Scott brings decades of experience, dedication, and passion to the role. He has served previously as Chairman and is excited to take on this role once more.

Scott Stringer

Scott Stringer Headshot

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to work more closely with the talented staff, as well as our dedicated board members and volunteers," Scott said. "Having recently semi-retired, I now have more time to dedicate to the organization."

Scott has been deeply involved with the NCCS for most of his adult life, and the mission has become an intrinsic part of who he is. He has personally witnessed the life-changing impact that the NCCS has had on families, recalling moments when children and their parents have shared how the organization's support eased their journey. "To this day, I still get a lump in my throat every time I hear their stories," he shared.

His vision as Chairman is clear: to strengthen the NCCS's ability to serve families in need for as long as childhood cancer remains a reality. He aims to expand awareness, increase financial strength, and grow the community of supporters, advocates, and champions for the mission.

Scott's personal experiences fuel his passion for this work. Before joining the NCCS Board of Directors, he experienced the heartbreak of having a sick child, who ultimately passed away. "I understand the toll it takes on families," he said. "Organizations like the NCCS provide vital advocacy and support, helping to relieve the financial and emotional burdens so parents can focus on their child's recovery."

Under his leadership, Scott envisions the NCCS Board continuing to shape the future by expanding its network of advocates and ensuring the organization has the resources to carry out its mission effectively. "I plan to inspire and guide the Board by listening to each member and leveraging their unique wisdom and perspective to strengthen the NCCS."

To donors, families, and stakeholders, Scott shares a heartfelt message: "We are committed to serving children and their families battling cancer for as long as there is a need. Please continue to spread the word about our mission and the difference we make in children's lives so that we can secure the resources necessary to fulfill our purpose."

The NCCS is confident that under Scott's leadership, the organization will continue to grow, ensuring that no family faces childhood cancer alone.

About The National Children's Cancer Society:

Since 1987, the NCCS has distinguished itself by meeting the immediate and long-term needs of more than 50,000 children with cancer and their families. While other groups may focus on a single aspect of support, we take a comprehensive approach to address each family's unique challenges. With over $72 million in direct financial assistance provided across the United States, the NCCS is committed to making a lasting impact where it matters most.

Globally, the NCCS has supported more than 213,000 children with cancer in 53 countries, supporting 113 medical facilities to deliver lifesaving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies valued at over $476 million. This international reach reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring every child receives the care they deserve, regardless of where they live.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Payne

Director of Marketing

epayne@thenccs.org

314-446-5247





SOURCE: The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire