Google Features Memory Lane Games in Global WeArePlay Campaign

Memory Lane Games, a digital health company delivering reminiscence games for those with dementia, has been selected as the first featured participant in Google Play's 2025 WeArePlay campaign. This global initiative highlights developers whose apps contribute to meaningful impact across communities worldwide.

As part of the campaign, Google has released a short documentary and accompanying blog that explore the founding story of Memory Lane Games and its approach to supporting individuals living with dementia. The feature includes interviews with the company's leadership and footage from the Isle of Man, where the company is headquartered.

Memory Lane Games offers a library of reminiscence-based mobile games aimed at supporting cognitive engagement and emotional well-being for people experiencing memory loss. Its content is used by healthcare providers and caregivers internationally and is designed to be accessible and user-friendly for individuals with dementia.

Bruce Elliott, CEO & Co-Founder of Memory Lane Games, shared:

"Being selected by Google from the millions of apps available on their Play app store is an incredible honor. This recognition not only shines a light on our team's work but also brings much-needed awareness to the global dementia care community. The Google film crew visited us in January, capturing both our story and the unique charm of our Isle of Man home. My hope is that this worldwide exposure will help more families and caregivers discover Memory Lane Games and improve the quality of life for those affected by dementia."

The inclusion in the WeArePlay campaign marks a milestone in Memory Lane Games' development and visibility within the digital health and eldercare sectors.

Watch the 3 minute movie here: https://youtu.be/oBDJH8h7FYs

Award winning Memory Lane Games delivers professionally-curated, inclusive reminiscence and speech and language games which make a difference to people living with dementia AND those that care for them. Their games are played across the world by clinicians, therapists and caregivers because they are frustration-free and specifically designed to re-direct from difficult moments, stimulate conversation, trigger positive memories and even help make new ones.

