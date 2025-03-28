Bangalore, India--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - KoinBX, a rapidly growing crypto exchange, recently listed the native Gala token of the Gala ecosystem - which includes music, games and entertainment in web3.





With the growing interest in play-2-earn and Web3 entertainment projects, the listing of Gala aligns with KoinBX's mission of betterment for the project.

Saravanan Pandian, CEO and founder of KoinBX said, "Entertainment and gaming is undergoing a revolutionary change in the Web3 domain. As KoinBX continues to expand its GameFi offerings, we are thrilled to bring GALA to our global community."

With strategic partnerships across the gaming and entertainment industries, including collaborations with gaming giants, Gala is at the forefront of the $200 billion global gaming industry's transition to Web3.

Key Listing Details

Token: GALA

Trading Pair: GALA/USDT, GALA/INR

Deposit Opened: March 13, 2025

Trading Started: March 13, 2025

About KoinBX:

KoinBX is an institutional grade crypto exchange that offers fairness, transparency, compliance and access for all. It has proprietary trade matching technology along with the secure custody, architecture, and resilience business continuity standards. Established with a mission to democratize access to financial opportunities and pave the way for a more inclusive and interconnected global economy, KoinBX offers a wide range of digital assets, and robust security measures to ensure seamless transactions and safeguard user assets.

