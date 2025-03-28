Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Technologies Reports 2024 Full Year Results

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol testing devices, has announced financial results for the 2024 fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Financial Highlights

Lifeloc Technologies posted annual net revenue of $8.538 million resulting in a net loss of ($1.053) million in 2024, or ($0.41) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $9.330 million for 2023, with net profit of $205.6 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share. Revenues for 2024 declined by 8% versus 2023, in part because revenue in 2023 reflected pent-up demand that had leveled out by 2024, and in part from the adverse increasing impact of inflation on customer budgets. Total gross margin in 2024 declined to 40.4% versus 43.3% for 2023, due to a combination of reduced volume as well as component inflation. The sales decline, increased costs, as well as record research and development investment all contributed to the loss for the year. We expect more broadly applied price increases to improve margins in 2025.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. We continue to evolve the capability and certifications of these units to add more value and gain market share. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and contributes to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are therefore focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk," to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside and in emergency rooms, forensic labs and workplace test sites to achieve a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. SpinDx has been demonstrated in our laboratory to effectively detect for delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines. Testing has validated the SpinDx measurement technology against the definitive standard liquid chromatography-mass spectroscopy (LCMS) measurement utilizing human samples. The LCMS data have validated the SpinDx test results on real-world human saliva tests at a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. With our research and development work, we continue to improve our technology's robustness, speed, and convenience of operation. We are currently performing validation testing of the microfluidic action and full drug assay utilizing the current disk design. This testing has resulted in the need for some additional design work before moving into beta testing and production tooling.

We plan to start beta testing of our SpinDx saliva testing system utilizing the delta-9-THC disks in the second quarter of 2025 using prototype readers as shown in the photograph below. The initial product release is projected to be a device with a disk that allows for detection of delta-9-THC (the major intoxicating component of the cannabis plant) from a test subject's saliva, followed by a disk for a panel of other drugs. Commercial launch of our first SpinDx application is projected to occur in early 2026. Following initial commercialization, we expect more offerings from this technology platform to include expanded drug panels and samples collected from blood and breath. Following the release of our SpinDx saliva testing system, we expect to accelerate development of combining our LX9 breathalyzer with the THC SpinDx detection unit, to produce our roadside marijuana breathalyzer system.

"Lifeloc has made great progress in 2024. We have invested significant resources into pushing this SpinDx development towards launch. This included choosing long term value creation over short term profitability to fund this opportunity. We anticipate continued high research and development expenses in this final push toward commercialization. And we look forward to beginning to show off the device to key customers at upcoming industry trade shows," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.

Because of the high research and development investment and the need for manufacturing equipment for SpinDx, the company has sought to strengthen its financial resources. At the end of 2024, the company closed on a $750,000 debenture, followed by an additional investment of $75,000 on the same terms in Q1 2025, to assist in the SpinDx development prior to moving forward into production and commercialization.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Balance Sheets

ASSETS

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,243,746 $ 1,766,621 Accounts receivable, net 732,541 812,126 Inventories, net 2,996,397 3,024,834 Federal and state income taxes receivable 80,560 - Prepaid expenses and other 40,045 105,967 Total current assets 5,093,289 5,709,548 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,349,839 1,154,803 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 254,333 216,618 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 226,356 226,356 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 787,664 480,684 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 128,007 - Less accumulated depreciation (3,613,452 ) (3,326,837 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,381,297 2,000,174 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 78,723 64,439 Deposits and other 12,261 111,157 Deferred income taxes 1,159,199 806,652 Total other assets 1,250,183 982,248 Total assets $ 8,724,769 $ 8,691,970 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 251,627 $ 402,231 Term loan payable, current portion 53,195 51,588 Income taxes payable - 44,952 Customer and tenant deposits 43,814 195,719 Accrued expenses 293,981 329,311 Deferred revenue, current portion 54,458 79,036 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 743,575 1,149,337 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,119,152 1,170,243 SUBORDINATED DEBENTURE PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 630,000 - DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 6,165 11,565 Total liabilities 2,498,892 2,331,145 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,664,116 shares outstanding (2,454,116 outstanding at December 31, 2023) 5,586,014 4,668,014 Retained earnings 639,863 1,692,811 Total stockholders' equity 6,225,877 6,360,825 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,724,769 $ 8,691,970

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statements of Income (Loss)

Years Ended December 31, REVENUES: 2024 2023 Product sales $ 8,470,985 $ 9,228,843 Royalties 34,382 32,299 Rental income 32,778 68,424 Total 8,538,145 9,329,566 COST OF SALES 5,092,046 5,289,896 GROSS PROFIT 3,446,099 4,039,670 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 2,242,869 1,835,164 Sales and marketing 1,358,211 1,225,381 General and administrative 1,253,236 1,170,260 Total 4,854,316 4,230,805 OPERATING (LOSS) (1,408,217 ) (191,135 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 42,867 70,062 Interest expense (40,145 ) (41,566 ) Total 2,722 28,496 NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (1,405,495 ) (162,639 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES 352,547 368,253 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,052,948 ) $ 205,614 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.41 ) $ 0.08 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.41 ) $ 0.08 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,546,493 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,546,493 2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

For The Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Common

Stock

Shares Common

Stock

Amount Retained

Earnings Total Balance, December 31, 2022 2,454,116 $ 4,668,014 $ 1,487,197 $ 6,155,211 Net income (loss) - - 205,614 205,614 Balance, December 31, 2023 2,454,116 4,668,014 1,692,811 6,360,825 Issuance of common stock for cash, net of issuance costs 210,000 798,000 - 798,000 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 120,000 - 120,000 Net (loss) - - (1,052,948 ) (1,052,948 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (1,052,948 ) $ 205,614 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 298,293 264,824 Provision for doubtful accounts, net change 2,000 - Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change 70,000 - Deferred taxes, net change (352,547 ) (485,223 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable 77,585 (184,207 ) Inventories (41,563 ) (292,371 ) Federal and state income taxes receivable (80,560 ) 107,575 Prepaid expenses and other 65,922 (47,764 ) Deposits and other 98,896 (110,657 ) Accounts payable (150,604 ) (11,726 ) Customer and tenant deposits (151,905 ) (5,312 ) Income taxes payable (44,952 ) 44,952 Accrued expenses (35,330 ) (15,633 ) Deferred revenue (29,978 ) 4,188 Net cash (used in) operating activities (1,327,691 ) (525,740 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (539,731 ) (6,811 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service (128,007 ) - Patent filing cost (21,708 ) (1,404 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (689,446 ) (8,215 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (53,738 ) (52,178 ) Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture 750,000 - Proceeds from issuance of 210,000 shares of common stock 798,000 - Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities 1,494,262 (52,178 ) NET (DECREASE) IN CASH (522,875 ) (586,133 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 1,766,621 2,352,754 CASH, END OF YEAR $ 1,243,746 $ 1,766,621 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 35,891 $ 37,262 Cash paid for income tax $ 125,512 $ 72,996 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ 120,000 $ -

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire