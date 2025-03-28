With reference to an announcement made public by Heimar hf. (symbol: HEIMAR) on March 25, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of March 31, 2025.

ISIN IS0000021301 Company name Heimar hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 1.809.546.970 Reduction in share capital ISK 45.645.833 Total share capital following the reduction ISK 1.763.901.137 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol HEIMAR Orderbook ID 88769