With reference to an announcement made public by Heimar hf. (symbol: HEIMAR) on March 25, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of March 31, 2025.
|ISIN
|IS0000021301
|Company name
|Heimar hf.
|Total share capital before the reduction
|ISK 1.809.546.970
|Reduction in share capital
|ISK 45.645.833
|Total share capital following the reduction
|ISK 1.763.901.137
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|HEIMAR
|Orderbook ID
|88769
