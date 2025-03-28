Conifer Holdings, Inc.: Conifer Holdings Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

TROY, Mich., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) ("Conifer" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Year End 2024 Financial Highlights

Net income allocable to common shareholders of $23.5 million

$61 Million gain on sale of insurance agency operations in August 2024

Continuing Personal Lines business profitable for the fourth quarter of 2024

Book value per share of $1.76 as of December 31, 2024

Management Comments

Brian Roney, CEO of Conifer, commented, "2024 was indeed a transitional year for Conifer Holdings as we successfully sold our insurance agency operations, paid down considerable debt, further strengthened reserves, streamlined our organization overall, and focused our production efforts on select personal lines going forward."

Reduction of Commercial Lines Business

For the full year 2024, total Gross Written Premium was down almost 50% from the prior year, and Net Earned premium was down 27.5% for the same period. As a result of the sale of Conifer's insurance agency operations, completed in August 2024, we anticipated and planned for this significant decline in Commercial Lines revenue. We expect Commercial Lines business to represent a diminishing percentage of total gross written premium going forward.

Future premiums are expected to consist primarily of Personal Lines business, notably our homeowner's insurance portfolio in Texas and the Midwest. As detailed in the Personal Lines results overview below, gross written premium for those lines of business for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 10.6% from the prior year period and increased 23.4% for the full year 2024 over the prior year.

Additional information regarding the disposal of Conifer's agency business and its impact on future Company operations can be found in the Company's 2024 Annual Report to be filed March 28, 2025 on Form 10-K.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Overview

At and for the

Three Months Ended December 31, At and for the

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change

2024 2023 % Change

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Gross written premiums $ 13,683 $ 24,398 -43.9 % $ 72,053 $ 143,834 -49.9 % Net written premiums 9,526 15,329 -37.9 % 49,338 68,688 -28.2 % Net earned premiums 12,708 14,821 -14.3 % 60,862 83,935 -27.5 % Net investment income 1,352 1,411 -4.2 % 5,763 5,447 5.8 % Net realized investment gains (losses) - (20 ) ** (125 ) (20 ) ** Change in fair value of equity investments (21 ) 13 261.5 % (203 ) 608 -133.4 % Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders (25,382 ) (19,479 ) -30.3 % 23,530 (25,923 ) ** Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders $ (2.08 ) $ (1.59 ) -30.3 % $ 1.93 $ (2.12 ) per share, diluted Adjusted operating income (loss)* (25,821 ) (19,411 ) -33.0 % (34,558 ) (27,867 ) -24.0 % Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (2.11 ) $ (1.59 ) -32.7 % $ (2.83 ) $ (2.28 ) -24.1 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 1.76 $ 0.24 $ 1.76 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,222,881 12,222,881 12,222,881 12,220,551 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio (1) 254.6 % 191.1 % 120.2 % 97.8 % Expense ratio (2) 38.3 % 40.6 % 35.8 % 37.1 % Combined ratio (3) 292.9 % 231.7 % 156.0 % 134.9 % * The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles. ** Percentage is not meaningful (1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2024 Fourth Quarter Gross Written Premium

Gross written premiums decreased 43.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $13.7 million, compared to $24.4 million in the prior year period. This decrease reflects the Company's operational shift away from commercial lines insurance business given the sale of our agency group earlier in the year.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

% Change 2024

2023

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 3,124 $ 14,850 -79.0 % $ 26,686 $ 107,078 -75.1 % Net written premiums 488 7,009 93.0 % 14,541 36,580 -60.2 % Net earned premiums 4,254 7,296 -41.7 % 28,160 59,221 -52.4 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 650.8 % 316.7 % 184.8 % 105.7 % Expense ratio 33.8 % 38.4 % 29.8 % 35.5 % Combined ratio 684.6 % 355.1 % 214.6 % 141.2 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 550.9 % 205.5 % 118.5 % 32.3 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 133.7 % 149.6 % 96.1 % 108.9 % (1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.

The Company's commercial lines production was down 79% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and represented roughly 23% of total gross written premium in quarter. Commercial Lines net earned premium was down 41.7% for the same period. The Commercial Lines loss ratio for the quarter increased significantly as the Company's management focused on additional commercial lines reserve strengthening overall.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 10,559 $ 9,548 10.6 % $ 45,367 $ 36,756 23.4 % Net written premiums 9,038 8,320 8.6 % 34,797 32,108 8.4 % Net earned premiums 8,454 7,525 12.3 % 32,702 24,714 32.3 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 55.2 % 69.0 % 64.6 % 78.9 % Expense ratio 40.6 % 42.7 % 41.1 % 40.7 % Combined ratio 95.8 % 111.7 % 105.7 % 119.6 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 0.9 % -2.6 % 0.8 % -5.6 % Accident year combined ratio 94.9 % 114.3 % 104.9 % 125.2 %

Personal Lines premium represented 77% of total gross written premium for the fourth quarter of 2024. Personal Lines production increased 10.6% from the prior year period to $10.6 million for the quarter, led by growth in the Company's low-value dwelling line of business in Texas and the Midwest.

Despite storm activity in the full year, the combined ratio for personal lines business improved significantly in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Combined Ratio Analysis

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 254.6 % 191.1 % 120.2 % 97.8 % Expense ratio 38.3 % 40.6 % 35.8 % 37.1 % Combined ratio 292.9 % 231.7 % 156.0 % 134.9 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 185.0 % 100.0 % 55.3 % 21.2 % Accident year combined ratio 107.9 % 131.7 % 100.7 % 113.7 %

Net Investment Income

Net investment income increased 5.8% to $5.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a loss of $21,000 from the change in fair value of equity investments, compared to a $13,000 gain in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss) allocable to common shareholders

The Company reported a net loss allocable to common shareholders of $25.4 million, or $2.08 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2024, the Company reported net income allocable to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.93 per share.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $25.8 million, or $2.11 per share. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.ir.cnfrh.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer's expectations regarding future revenue, premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and business strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our Form 10-K ("Item 1A Risk Factors") filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors' understanding of Conifer's performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding: 1) net realized investment gains and losses, 2) change in fair value of equity securities 3) other gains and 4) net income from discontinued operations. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

(dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ (25,382 ) $ (19,460 ) $ 24,347 $ (25,904 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) - (20 ) (125 ) (20 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (21 ) 13 (203 ) 608 Other gains 646 - 646 - Net income from discontinued operations (186 ) (42 ) 58,587 1,375 Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (25,821 ) $ (19,411 ) $ (34,558 ) $ (27,867 ) Weighted average common shares, diluted 12,222,881 12,222,881 12,222,881 12,220,551 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ (2.08 ) $ (1.59 ) $ 1.99 $ (2.12 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) - - (0.01 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities - - (0.02 ) 0.05 Other gains 0.05 - 0.06 - Net income from discontinued operations (0.02 ) - 4.79 0.11 Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (2.11 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (2.83 ) $ (2.28 )

* The Company has recorded a full valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. As a result, there were no taxable impacts to adjusted operating income from the adjustments to net income (loss) in the table above after taking into account the use of NOLs and the change in the valuation allowance.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) December 31 December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Investment securities: Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $117,827 and $ 105,665 $ 122,113 $135,370, respectively) Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $1,836 and $2,385, respectively) 1,603 2,354 Short-term investments, at fair value 21,151 20,838 Total investments 128,419 145,305 Cash and cash equivalents 27,654 10,663 Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 9,901 29,364 Receivable from Affiliate - 1,047 Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 84,490 70,807 Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 6,919 12,619 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 6,088 28,908 Deferred policy acquisition costs 6,380 6,405 Receivable from contingent considerations 8,070 - Other assets 3,735 7,036 Assets from discontinued operations - 3,452 Total assets $ 281,656 $ 315,606 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 189,285 $ 174,612 Unearned premiums 30,590 65,150 Reinsurance premiums payable 1 246 Debt 11,932 25,061 Funds held under reinsurance agreements 25,829 24,550 Premiums payable to other insureds - 13,986 Liabilities from discontinued operations - 4,083 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,494 5,029 Total liabilities 260,131 312,717 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Series A Preferred stock, no par value (10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,000 issued and outstanding, respectively) - 6,000 Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,222,881 issued and outstanding, respectively) 98,178 98,100 Accumulated deficit (63,153 ) (86,683 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,500 ) (14,528 ) Total shareholders' equity 21,525 2,889 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 281,656 $ 315,606

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue and Other Income Premiums Gross earned premiums $ 19,721 $ 38,115 $ 106,612 $ 146,572 Ceded earned premiums (7,013 ) (23,294 ) (45,750 ) (62,637 ) Net earned premiums 12,708 14,821 60,862 83,935 Net investment income 1,352 1,411 5,763 5,447 Net realized investment gains (losses) - (20 ) (125 ) (20 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (21 ) 13 (203 ) 608 Other gains 646 - 646 - Other income 41 144 328 552 Total revenue and other income 14,726 16,369 67,271 90,522 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 32,349 28,470 73,302 82,413 Policy acquisition costs 3,535 2,392 13,335 15,797 Operating expenses 3,165 3,969 11,831 16,738 Interest expense 862 845 4,883 3,206 Total expenses 39,911 35,676 103,351 118,154 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (25,185 ) (19,307 ) (36,080 ) (27,632 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 11 111 (1,840 ) (353 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (25,196 ) $ (19,418 ) $ (34,240 ) $ (27,279 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (186 ) (42 ) 58,587 1,375 Net income (loss) (25,382 ) (19,460 ) 24,347 (25,904 ) Series A Preferred Stock Dividends and Redemption premium - 19 817 19 Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders (25,382 ) (19,479 ) 23,530 (25,923 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2.06 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (2.23 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 4.79 $ 0.11 Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders $ (2.08 ) $ (1.59 ) $ 1.93 $ (2.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,222,881 12,222,881 12,222,881 12,220,551