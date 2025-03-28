Anzeige
Samstag, 29.03.2025
Ad-hoc-News: Wieder Verdopplung? Montag massiver Turnaround und komplette Neubewertung?
Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Kissimmee, FL, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGH), announced today that it has released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The results and accompanying annual reports are available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's investor relations website, https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

Financial highlights
The Company recorded a revenue of approximately $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net loss of $0.2 million, compared to net income of $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Total number of rounds played was approximately 56,000 rounds during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 66,000 rounds for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.
Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. owns and operates daily fee golf country clubs in the state of Florida that are designed to appeal to a wide-ranging population. The combination of our strategic locations and approachable golf-courses attracts both local and tourist demographics, allowing us to offer a variety of golf experiences while capturing a broad share of discretionary leisure spending. For more information, please visit our website at www.aureusgreenway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations and views of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus related to the offering filed with the SEC.

Contact:
Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.
aureus@golfkissimmeebay.com


