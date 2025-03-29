HYTN Innovations Inc.: HYTN Secures Strategic Supply Agreements and Qualifies 4000kg of Cannabis for German Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) ("HYTN" or the "Company"), a leader in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis manufacturing, is pleased to announce it has entered into strategic supply agreements (the "Agreements") and successfully completed vendor qualification with two cannabis cultivators under its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) system qualifying a minimum of 4000 kg of cannabis for the German market. This milestone builds on HYTN's recent announcements outlining its strategic transition into international pharmaceutical sales, including partnerships with SNDL Inc (SNDL) and 4C Labs, and further strengthens its manufacturing scope, positioning the Company for continued global expansion.

The Agreements, which were entered into in February 2025, were subject to HYTN's rigorous qualification process through which the Company conducted comprehensive site audits, quality control evaluations, and verified compliance with Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) to ensure alignment with German pharmacopeia standards. These Agreements establish strict product specifications, testing protocols, and pricing structures, ensuring compliance with stringent microbiological limits and non-irradiation requirements while securing a reliable and consistent cannabis supply for Germany. The two cultivators which have been qualified in HYTN's system for the German market are Klonetics Plant Science Inc. and another Kelowna company which has requested non-disclosure.

With qualification complete, the approved cultivators will commence production, focusing on high-potency cultivars specifically tailored for German patient needs HYTN's GMP-certification ensures that all cannabis destined for Germany will adhere to the highest pharmaceutical standards, meeting the country's exacting regulatory requirements.

"With global demand for GMP-certified cannabis increasing, HYTN remains committed to partnering with the most qualified cultivators to ensure seamless integration into international medical markets," said Jason Broome, HYTN Chief Operating Officer. He added, "We are proud to support patient access to premium medical cannabis in Germany and look forward to establishing HYTN as a preferred partner for pharmaceutical-grade cannabis in Europe."

Germany's medical cannabis sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing patient adoption, expanded physician prescribing, and broadening pharmacy distribution. In Q3 2024 alone, Germany imported 20,000 kilograms of medical cannabis. This was more than double the quarterly average prior to the April 2024 regulatory reforms and demonstrated surging demand for compliant pharmaceutical cannabis products1.

HYTN anticipates the arrival of the initial cultivation batches for GMP processing in Q2 2025, with the first shipments to Germany expected in late Q2 2025.

1. Johnny Green, "Legal Medical Cannabis Imports Surged In Q3 In Germany" (2024)

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

About Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

GMP guidelines provide guidance for manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance to ensure that a manufactured product is safe for human consumption or use. Many countries have legislated that manufacturers follow GMP procedures and create their own GMP guidelines that correspond with their legislation.

For more information contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

1.866.590.9289

HYTN Investor Relations:

1.866.590.9289

investments@hytn.life

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcome of qualifying cannabis for the German Market, the Company's ability to distribute products in new markets or in larger quantities in existing markets, and the Company's ability to maintain regulatory and licensing requirements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development, and results of the Company's business include, among other things: the Company's inability to successfully obtain new licenses and certifications, or to amend existing ones, and its inability to distribute products into new markets or in increasing quantities in existing markets, or to continue to maintain licensing and certification standards; changes in regulatory requirements affecting product registration or distribution; shifts in market demand for cannabis beverages; competitive factors within the industry; and general economic and business conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact are deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.