Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2025) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of March 20, 2025 in which the Company announced a private placement financing of up to 150,000,000 units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million (the "Offering"), it has filed an amended and restated offering document relating to the offering of the up to 100,000,000 Units (the "LIFE Units") forming part of the Offering. The LIFE Units are being offered pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, in all the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The amended and restated offering document discloses that the offering of the up to $5,000,000 of LIFE Units is subject to a minimum amount of $4,500,000 and what the proposed use of proceeds of a minimum $4,500,000 would be, and provides additional information with respect to the Company's focus over the next 12 months.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the offering of the LIFE Units that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.goviex.com. Prospective investors should read this amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering has received conditional approval form the TSX Venture Exchange and is now expected to close in one or more tranches on or before April 30, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

Forward-looking statements include those with respect to the anticipated quantum, timing and completion of the Offering; and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance of the Offering.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) receipt of TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance of the Offering will be obtained; (ii) sufficient subscriptions will be received to complete the entirety of the Offering; (iii) the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's mining projects sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the Company's failure to complete the Offering in-part or in-full; (ii) inability to make effective use of the proceeds of the Offering; (iii) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iv) the Company's inability to obtain TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance of the Offering; (iv) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (v) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (vi) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (viii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.

In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, of GoviEx, which are available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

