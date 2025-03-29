Proof of Talk hosted an exclusive Women's Day Brunch in collaboration with Bering Waters and The Sandbox

In honor of International Women's Day, Proof of Talk partnered with Bering Waters and The Sandbox to host an exclusive brunch at The Sandbox's Paris office. The event brought together over 100 influential women in Web3, AI, and FinTech for an afternoon of networking and idea exchange.

Women's Day Brunch by Proof of Talk Brings Together Industry Leaders for an Empowering Gathering

Guests included CEOs, investors, VCs, founders, and executives from leading organizations such as the UN, BCG, HSBC, Renault, and L'Oréal. Conversations focused on closing the funding gap for women-led ventures, increasing female leadership in Web3, and leveraging AI and blockchain for innovation. Set in a dynamic yet intimate space, the event encouraged authentic dialogue and sparked new collaborations that extend beyond the day.

Ewelina Leszczak, CEO of Bering Waters, reflected on the impact of the brunch: "At Bering Waters, we've been seeking an opportunity to partner with an intimate event that showcases the exceptional contributions women make in tech. Collaborating with Proof of Talk and The Sandbox made that vision a reality. The positive energy and meaningful connections forged during the brunch reaffirm our commitment to supporting female-led tech projects through our venture arm. This event truly reflects the spirit of collaboration and empowerment that we aim to champion."

Setting the Stage for Proof of Talk 2025

The success of the Women's Day Brunch sets the stage for Proof of Talk 2025, the #1 Networking Event in Web3, on June 10-11 at the Louvre's Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

Each edition of Proof of Talk raises the bar for impact and connection. Tim Grant aptly called it the "Louis Vuitton of Web3 conferences," underscoring its global influence and prestige.

Zohair Dehnadi, Co-Founder, Proof of Talk and Partner, XVentures, shared: "At Proof of Talk, we want to facilitate the best conversations with the leading minds in Web3, without any boundaries! This brunch is a preview to the main event happening in June, where we will be bringing together 120+ of the top global decision-makers to drive real impact-among them, the most influential women shaping the future of Web3, AI, and digital finance."

The conversations and connections from the Women's Day Brunch extend beyond the event, highlighting the rising impact of women shaping Web3, AI, and tech.

Organizers thank all participants and partners for making it possible.

About Bering Waters Group: Bering Waters Group is a blockchain investment and strategic advisory dedicated to supporting innovation in the decentralized space. With Bering Waters Ventures at its core, the group focuses on early-stage investments, providing capital, hands-on advisory, strategic partnerships, and industry connections to help projects scale and succeed. Beyond investment, Bering Waters Group collaborates with portfolio companies and the broader blockchain ecosystem to drive sustainable growth, create long-term impact, and contribute to the advancement of the industry in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About Proof of Talk: After a standout 2024 edition, Proof of Talk returns to Paris as the #1 networking event in Web3, uniting 120+ top voices in blockchain, finance, and regulation at the iconic Louvre.

