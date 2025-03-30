New to The Street Ranks Fifth Among YouTube's Financial Powerhouses

New to The Street, a premier business and financial news program, has been recognized as the fifth leading financial news platform on YouTube, according to a recent feature in Barchart. This acknowledgment places New to The Street among the top financial media outlets, highlighting its growing influence in the digital financial news landscape.?

The Barchart article, titled "YouTube's Financial Powerhouses: The Rising Giants Shaping the Future of Finance Media," emphasizes the shift in audience engagement towards online platforms for financial news and analysis. It notes that traditional networks like CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg TV are now competing with digital-first brands such as New to The Street, which has amassed over 2.25 million subscribers on YouTube.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top financial news platforms on YouTube," said Vince Caruso CEO and CO-Founder of New to The Street. "This ranking reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, insightful content that resonates with our growing audience. As the media landscape evolves, we remain dedicated to providing timely and relevant financial news to our viewers."?

Top Financial News Platforms on YouTube:

The Wall Street Journal ?YouTube+4KQLX Radio+4Barchart.com+4 6M + CNBC 3M+ Fox Business? KQLX Radio 2.9M + Bloomberg TV? KQLX Radio 2.52M + New to The Street? 2.31M +

New to The Street specializes in featuring emerging companies and industry leaders, offering in-depth interviews and analyses that provide viewers with unique insights into the financial world. The program's success can be attributed to its multi-platform approach, combining traditional broadcasting, digital content, and strategic outdoor advertising in high-traffic areas such as New York City. ?

As digital platforms continue to reshape the financial news industry, New to The Street remains at the forefront, bridging the gap between innovative companies and the investment community. This recent recognition in Barchart YouTube's Financial Powerhouses: The Rising Giants Shaping The Future Of Finance Media underscores the program's role in redefining how financial journalism is delivered in the digital age

New to The Street is a leading business and financial news program that showcases emerging companies, innovative technologies, and industry leaders. Through in-depth interviews and comprehensive coverage, the program provides valuable insights into the financial markets, fostering a community of informed investors and entrepreneurs.?

