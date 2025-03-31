TutorABC Expands Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth in Language Learning and Livestreaming E-Commerce Innovation

TAIPEI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorABC, a global leader in online education and live-streaming e-commerce, has appointed George Loup and Maximilian Corbet Smith as Directors of Business Development to lead strategic global expansion. George will oversee language learning and corporate training solutions, while Maximilian will spearhead the global licensing of TutorABCShop.com, the company's innovative live-commerce platform.

Expanding Global Presence in Language Learning & Corporate Training

George Loup brings over a decade of international education experience, focusing on establishing new partnerships for TutorABC's language courses and corporate training solutions. The company already provides premium language training to employees at global enterprises including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and HSBC, leveraging an AI-powered platform that enhances workforce communication and reduces operational costs.

TutorABCShop.com - The Most Advanced Live-Streaming E-Commerce Platform

TutorABCShop.com, backed by US$300 million investment and 19 patented technologies, is revolutionizing retail through innovative live-commerce solutions. The platform offers:

Interactive Shopping in Real Time

Seamless Multi-Platform Streaming

Maximizing Instant Conversions

Engagement Through Entertainment & Education

Advanced Data & Analytics

Strengthening TutorABC's Global Leadership

"George and Maximilian bring unparalleled expertise in business development and technology-driven solutions," said Co-Chairmen Rodney Miles and Samuel Yang. Both executives, educated in the UK and with extensive international experience, are well-positioned to drive TutorABC's global expansion in education and e-commerce innovation.

TutorABC has built strategic global partnerships with some of the world's most prestigious educational institutions and corporations, including Oxford and Cambridge Universities, National Geographic, Barron's, Kaplan, the British Council, and ETS, reinforcing its dedication to world-class, high-quality education and enterprise solutions.

Blending Strategic Expertise with Global Experience

With over six years of business development experience, Maximilian has led expansion efforts across England, Europe, and Asia, driving market growth and forging strategic partnerships worldwide. He has a proven track record in scaling technology solutions for enterprise clients, with previous clients including HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Close Brothers, Virgin Money, Imperial Hotels, Mastercard, EY, and many others.

George, with over a decade of experience in international education, has played a pivotal role in expanding global partnerships and increasing access to premium language and corporate training programs.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Maximilian and George both bring a unique international perspective. Educated in the UK at Harrow School (Maximilian) and Eton College (George), as well as Manchester University, they are well-positioned to lead TutorABC's global expansion and innovation efforts.

