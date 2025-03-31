Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY Company, Appoints Tony Norrie as President to Drive Growth for Scalable Compliance Solutions

Seasoned payments executive joins to expand PCI compliance reach, leverage synergies with IXOPAY's global payment orchestration platform

Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY company and a leader in PCI compliance and risk management, today announced the appointment of Tony Norrie as President of Aperia Compliance.

In his new role, Norrie will oversee Aperia Compliance's strategic growth, with a dual focus: accelerating adoption of the company's PCI and risk solutions, and expanding the reach of IXOPAY's enterprise-grade payment orchestration platform through Aperia Compliance's partner network and client base.

"Tony joins Aperia Compliance at a pivotal time in our journey," said Suzanne Rudnitzki, President & COO of IXOPAY. "Today, merchants need seamless, scalable ways to navigate compliance and payments. Tony's track record in scaling high-growth SaaS and payments organizations positions him perfectly to meet that demand with Aperia Compliance. His leadership will be instrumental in deepening client value, forging strategic partnerships, and aligning our compliance capabilities with the transformative potential of payment orchestration."

Norrie brings over 20 years of executive experience across SaaS, FinTech, and payments. He has successfully led companies through high-growth phases, private equity exits, and strategic M&A -- building scalable go-to-market engines and high-performance teams along the way. His expertise spans direct and channel sales, partner development, and operations across businesses ranging from early-stage startups to $150M+ revenue organizations.

At Aperia Compliance, he will be responsible for expanding access to tools that help merchants, ISOs, acquirers, and payment processors achieve PCI compliance, reduce risk, and adapt to regulatory changes -- including the final phase of PCI DSS 4.0.

"We're entering a new era where compliance must evolve alongside payments," said Tony Norrie, President of Aperia Compliance. "Aperia Compliance and IXOPAY are uniquely positioned to deliver compliance and orchestration solutions that help our clients move faster, secure payment data, and grow with confidence. I'm honored to lead Aperia Compliance and look forward to building something extraordinary with our team and partners."

Norrie's appointment reflects IXOPAY's broader strategy to unify world-class compliance and orchestration capabilities under a shared services framework, maximizing value for clients across the entire payment ecosystem.

Norrie is based in Dallas, Texas, and reports to Suzanne Rudnitzki, President & Chief Operating Officer of IXOPAY.



Attendees of ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas (April 2-4, 2025) are invited to visit Aperia Compliance and IXOPAY at Booth #871 to explore the latest innovations in compliance and payment orchestration.

About Aperia Compliance

Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY company, is a leader in Payment Card Industry (PCI) validation and risk management, providing PCI Level 3 and 4 compliance for ISOs, payment processors, and small and medium-sized businesses. Learn more at aperiacompliance.ixopay.com .

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, helping businesses simplify, secure, and scale their payment systems. IXOPAY has orchestrated over $40 billion in transactions for customers in more than 30 countries. With a fully integrated platform, tokenization capabilities, and flexible payment optimization modules, IXOPAY enables enterprises to manage payments efficiently across multiple providers. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

