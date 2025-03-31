Despite Meta's emphasis on combating misinformation, recent events in the Philippines have highlighted persistent challenges for the social media giant. Following the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on alleged human rights violations, Facebook users faced a deluge of false information. Meta's advertising platform became a vehicle for spreading misinformation, with hundreds of paid advertisements supporting Duterte reaching millions of users. Many ads circumvented political advertising guidelines by omitting required disclaimers, according to Meta's own ad library.

Company Response Raises Questions

A Meta spokesperson stated the company takes "significant steps to combat misinformation" by removing content violating platform standards. However, they conceded that "both machines and human reviewers make mistakes." This acknowledgment comes as families of victims report extensive harassment on social media platforms. The Philippine government claims to be implementing "necessary measures to eliminate fake news" through discussions with Meta and other platforms. These ongoing content moderation challenges could potentially impact investor confidence in Meta's ability to effectively police its platforms in international markets.

