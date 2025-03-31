KR1 Plc - Financial Update (February '25)

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE) is pleased to provide an unaudited update on its income from digital assets and its largest holdings as at 28 February 2025.

Income from Digital Assets

Aggregate income from staking activities: £462,276

The income was derived from the Company's staking activities on a range of proof-of-stake networks for the relevant monthly period, as detailed in the table below.

Asset Income

Polkadot ("DOT") £196,424

Celestia ("TIA") £133,885

Cosmos ("ATOM") £94,928

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £29,336

Moonbeam ("GLMR") £7,703

Staking rewards are received in the form of native tokens in the respective decentralised network and income is measured at fair value on the date of receipt.

Largest Portfolio Holdings

Asset Fair Value % of Portfolio

Celestia ("TIA") £24,402,298 23.69%

Polkadot ("DOT") £19,821,855 19.24%

Lido ("LDO") £11,875,423 11.53%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £9,748,849 9.46%

Cosmos ("ATOM") £7,504,501 7.28%

Zee Prime II £ 6,183,863 6.00%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (*) £ 4,201,389 4.08%

Interop Ventures £ 2,835,579 2.75%

Astar ("ASTR") £ 2,058,433 2.00%

Moonbeam ("GLMR") £ 1,508,370 1.46%

Net Asset Value Update

The Company is also pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value as at 31 January 2025.

Net Asset Value: £103,024,002

Net Asset Value per Share: 58.20p

GBP/USD Rate: 1.2573

Disclaimer

Please note that this update is based on available information at the time of announcement, all figures provided herein are unaudited and are solely intended to offer shareholders a timely update of the company's financial position.

(*) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).