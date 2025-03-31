Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HJF | ISIN: US9314271084 | Ticker-Symbol: W8A
Tradegate
31.03.25
08:57 Uhr
10,250 Euro
-0,040
-0,39 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20610,28209:17
10,21010,29009:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOEGH AUTOLINERS
HOEGH AUTOLINERS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOEGH AUTOLINERS ASA6,685-2,12 %
IAC INC43,020+0,49 %
LIFECLEAN INTERNATIONAL AB0,005-88,50 %
LOGIC INSTRUMENT SA1,715-7,30 %
MANTLE MINERALS LIMITED0,0010,00 %
SOLIDWORLD GROUP SPA1,2600,00 %
VORTEX ENERGY CORP0,045-5,24 %
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC10,250-0,39 %
ZELLUNA ASA0,162+1,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.