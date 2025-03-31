Ceva Santé Animale: Ceva Animal Health renews its shareholding structure with all its long-standing partners and opens its capital to Mérieux Institute and ARCHIMED to accelerate its growth.

LIBOURNE, France, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva Animal Health (Ceva), the world's fifth-largest animal health company, announces the restructuring of its capital. All investors, whether "Friends of Ceva" or pure investors led by Temasek, have renewed their investment, demonstrating their confidence in the company's ability to continue its sustained growth.

Ceva's management, led by Dr. Marc Prikazsky, has reinforced its participation and still retains the majority of voting rights, reaffirming the company's commitment to remaining independent. It is supported by a core group of long-term investors, known as "Friends of Ceva" ensuring a stable and committed shareholding structure for the group's development.

With 7,000 employees, Ceva is a global leader in animal health, particularly in vaccination. Operating directly in 47 countries, the company delivers its products, services and equipment's worldwide to veterinarians, livestock professionals, and pet owners.

To support innovation in animal health, the Bettencourt-Meyers and Mérieux, have increased their stake through the investment holding Téthys Invest and Mérieux Institute that joined forces with investment fund Mérieux Equity Partners. Canadian pension investor PSP Investments, a long-term investor in Ceva, has also significantly increased its ownership in the group. Other companies participating in the "Friends of Ceva" include Sofiprotéol, the investment branch of the French group Avril, the Japanese company Mitsui & Co., as well as some local investment funds and the Klocke family.

The long-standing minority investors have renewed their commitment, demonstrating their confidence in Ceva's future. Leading this group of partners is the Singapore-based global investment firm Temasek, joined by French investors EMZ and Sagard, Asia-based HOPU Investments, and U.S.-based Continental Grain Company. This sixth funding round also welcomes the addition of the French investment fund ARCHIMED, led by veterinarian Dr. Denis Ribon. Specializing in the healthcare sector, ARCHIMED focuses on supporting companies in expanding internationally and accelerating their research programs.

Since its founding in 1999, Ceva has grown its revenue fourteenfold, reaching €1.77 billion last year. Driven by innovation and deeply committed to preventive medicine, Ceva was the first veterinary company to develop and commercialize a cutting-edge nucleotide vaccine and invest in gene therapy for companion animals. Aware of its responsibility in addressing major global challenges, Ceva is strongly committed to reducing its environmental impact and promoting the preservation of animal biodiversity.

"I am delighted to see that in this new round of financing, the management's participation, supported by the 'Friends of Ceva', is being strengthened alongside our historic financial investors and new entrants. Ceva plays a major role in animal health, particularly in the fight against emerging diseases, sometimes zoonotic, and in the treatment of chronic diseases affecting our loyal four-legged companions. At Ceva, we are convinced that we must continue to create bridges between different health sectors to protect the health of ecosystems and humans as well as global food security," said Dr. Marc Prikazsky, Chairman and CEO of Ceva Animal Health.

