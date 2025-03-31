DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate Changes

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate Changes 31-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") Directorate Changes Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the premium pubs and hotels business, today announces the following changes to the Board. Helen Jones, having served six years as an independent non-executive director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will retire from the Board with effect from 31 March 2025. Michael Turner, Chairman said "We would like to thank Helen for her six years of invaluable contributions and advice to the Board and we wish her every success for the future." Jane Bednall will join the Board as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 April 2025. Jane will serve on the Audit & Risk Committee, Nominations Committee and Remuneration Committee, and will take on the role of Employee Engagement Director. Jane Bednall is an experienced non-executive director following a successful executive career in customer-led companies, including British Airways plc and Intercontinental Hotels Group plc, where she held senior leadership roles in marketing, brand, customer, digital and commercial. She is currently a Non-Executive Director overseeing AustralianSuper's interests on the Board of the Kings Cross Central General Partnership, and was previously a Non-Executive Director at Enterprise Inns plc and DFS Furniture plc. Jane said: "I've always loved working with hospitality businesses and Fuller's is a company I have long admired. I'm really looking forward to seeing more of its iconic pubs and to working with the experienced team behind Fuller's success." Chairman Michael Turner said: "We are delighted to welcome Jane to the Board. She brings a wealth of experience and skills from both an executive and non-executive perspective. Her expertise in digital, marketing and brands across the hospitality and travel sectors makes her a great addition to our Board." Robin Rowland will be appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 April 2025 to replace Helen Jones. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R, Jane Bednall was a non-executive director of DFS Furniture plc from 1 January 2020 to 23 June 2023. There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and beautiful bedrooms - for 180 years. Fuller's has 185 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,025 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 380543 EQS News ID: 2108636 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

