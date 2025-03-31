Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Holds 36th Annual General Meeting to Further Strengthen Shareholder Trust Through Sustainable Growth

Shareholders have rejected Align Partners' proposal for a cumulative voting system, reaffirming board independence

Key agenda items, including the appointment of outside directors and the retirement of 650,000 treasury stocks to enhance shareholder returns, were approved

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has announced that it has today held its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its Yugu office in Gongju City, Chungcheongnam Province, South Korea.

During the AGM, shareholders approved key agenda items that included the ratifying of financial statements, consolidated financial statements and statements of the appropriation of retained earnings; the appointment of outside directors; the appointment of audit committee members; the approval of limitations on directors' remuneration; and capital reduction for the purpose of treasury shares' cancellation.

Shareholders also rejected Align Partners Capital Management Inc.'s ("Align Partners") proposal to introduce a cumulative voting system. A Coway official stated, "Our shareholders have reaffirmed that the current board operation ensures sufficient operational independence and transparency, making it suitable for ongoing sustainable growth and shareholder value enhancement."

As part of its mid-to-long-term shareholder return policy, Coway approved the retirement of approximately 650,000 treasury shares. The company also announced plans to continue repurchasing and canceling treasury shares to significantly increase the total shareholder return rate from 20% to 40%, alongside other measures designed to further enhance shareholder value.

This year's AGM also saw Coway appoint Jungho Kim, Professor at the Graduate School of International Studies of Korea University, and Taehong Kim, CEO of Growth Hill Asset Management Co., Ltd., as new outside directors, while Gilyeon Lee was reappointed to the same role. Taehong Kim and Gilyeon Lee have also been appointed as audit committee members, while Align Partners' nominee for outside director and audit committee member voluntarily resigned, resulting in the agenda item's dismissal.

Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway, said, "Increased investment in R&D to the end of developing innovative products and technologies has resulted in strong sales growth for our Icon water purifier series and BEREX mattress and massage chair range across both domestic and global markets, reinforcing our status as stable performers within the market. Moving forward, we will work to further strengthen our core businesses, enhance shareholder returns and advance governance in order to increase corporate value and shareholder trust."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653720/Image__Coway_Holds_36th_Annual_General_Meeting.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coway-holds-36th-annual-general-meeting-to-further-strengthen-shareholder-trust-through-sustainable-growth-302415355.html