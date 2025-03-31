Litmus and Oracle Collaborate to Bridge the OT-IT Gap and Streamline Manufacturing Operations

New smart operations capabilities help manufacturers optimize processes without extensive OT-IT deployments

Litmus, a leading Industrial Data Operations platform provider and Oracle partner, has announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to deliver new smart operations capabilities that work with Oracle Cloud SCM to bridge the gap between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) and streamline manufacturing operations.

Unlike traditional cloud-based strategies that require sending all OT data to the cloud, Litmus and Oracle are pioneering an application-driven approach. By leveraging Litmus Edge's real-time data connectivity, manufacturers can now integrate key event-based data into Oracle Smart Operations capabilities within Oracle Cloud SCM for targeted operational use cases.

"Manufacturing is undergoing a major transformation, where precision, real-time data, and cloud technology are redefining factory operations. Our collaboration with Oracle helps ensure manufacturers can drive efficiency without massive infrastructure overhauls,"said Harry Grewal, Director of Partnerships at Litmus.

"Manufacturers are digitizing their execution and operations processes with Oracle Smart Operations in Oracle Cloud SCM. Our collaboration with Litmus will enable our customers to inform these processes with event-driven operational data to drive further productivity, increased visibility, and enhanced decision-making," said Simon Nicholson, vice president, SCM product strategy at Oracle.

Key Features and Benefits

Application-Driven OT-IT Integration - Rather than moving all factory data to the cloud, Oracle Smart Operations selectively processes the most relevant data for manufacturing-specific use cases.

Real-Time Data Connectivity - Litmus Edge connects factory floor assets to Oracle Smart Operations, enabling real-time decision-making.

Pre-Built Solution Templates - Oracle customers can leverage pre-configured templates to scale Oracle Smart Operations capabilities quickly and efficiently.

Persona-Driven Applications - Tailored solutions for operators, maintenance teams, and production supervisors enhance usability and impact.

Advanced AI & Analytics - With 50+ generative AI agents planned within the Litmus Edge platform, manufacturers can automate workflows, process visual data, and proactively address operational challenges.

Solving Specific Manufacturing Challenges

The collaboration enables manufacturers to streamline operations without large-scale OT-IT deployments for targeted Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM use cases such as:

Automating and tracking manufacturing production and execution processes

Monitoring asset performance, including status, fault state, and error codes

Enabling and empowering operational workforce

Enhancing quality control and real-time reporting

By aligning OT data with specific business needs, the Litmus and Oracle collaboration sets a new standard for scalable, intelligent manufacturing operations.For more information on the Oracle-Litmus solution, visit the Litmus Partners website.

