Litmus Announces Strategic Partnership With Microsoft to Deliver Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Industrial AI Solutions

Litmus Edge integration with Microsoft Azure IoT Operations streamlines the orchestration of industrial devices, data, and AI at the edge.

Litmus, a leading Industrial Data Operations platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to deliver a seamless edge-to-cloud solution for industrial customers. By integrating Litmus Edge with Microsoft Azure IoT Operations, industrial companies can now more easily connect, manage, and leverage operations data to accelerate advanced applications and AI adoption.

Litmus Dashboard

Litmus Dashboard

The solution, integrated via the Akri Litmus Connector, simplifies real-time data collection, contextualization, and processing directly from industrial devices at the edge. With Azure IoT Operations, customers add the adaptive cloud approach of edge and cloud symmetry with scalable management, discoverability, observability, and security from Azure Arc, ARM and Entra ID. Automatic device discovery and native Kubernetes integration further streamline the scalability and management of edge-to-cloud deployments. Together, these capabilities provide a unified data foundation to rapidly scale data transformation and AI-driven operational improvements. The result is a seamless flow of data from disparate industrial assets directly into Azure, enabling real-time insights that help optimize operations at the edge.

"Our partnership with Microsoft helps industrial companies seeking to accelerate their digital transformation," said Vatsal Shah, CEO of Litmus. "By simplifying the complexities of edge data management, we're enabling customers to focus on leveraging data at scale to drive tangible business outcomes, such as reduced downtime and improved product quality."

"Azure's adaptive cloud approach empowers customers to unify their information modeling layers by easily integrating edge, on-premises, and cloud environments with a consistent, scalable platform," said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft added, "The integration of Litmus technology further strengthens our Azure IoT Operations solution, creating a unified data plane enabling customers to streamline OT data ops at scale, while simplifying the overall management and orchestration of edge deployments from the cloud."

Key Benefits of the Litmus and Azure IoT Operations Integration via the Akri Litmus Connector:

Faster AI Deployment: Streamline integration of edge data with Azure AI services to accelerate predictive maintenance, quality control, and other AI-driven applications.

Simplified Edge Management: Centralized orchestration of diverse industrial devices and data through a unified edge-to-cloud platform.

Enhanced Data Connectivity: Pre-built, zero-code connectivity to a wide range of industrial protocols and devices ensures seamless data acquisition.

Secure and Scalable Data Flow: Secure, contextualized data flows from edge devices to Azure, supporting scalable AI initiatives across multiple locations.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Rapid deployment and simplified management reduce the costs of edge infrastructure and AI implementation.

Improved Operational Efficiency: Real-time insights from edge data enable data-driven decisions to optimize production and reduce downtime.

Join Litmus at Hannover Messe 2025 to see this powerful edge-to-cloud integration live in action. Visit the Microsoft booth in Hall 017, Booth G06 and the Litmus booth in Hall 16, Stand B06 to experience real-time data connectivity, simplified edge management, and AI-powered insights at the edge. Not at Hannover Messe, learn more here.

About Litmus

Litmus is a leading provider of Industrial Data Operations solutions, helping customers unlock the full potential of their industrial data. The Litmus platform enables real-time data collection, processing, and analysis from edge devices, driving greater efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

SOURCE: Litmus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire