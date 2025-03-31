PureCycle Technologies: PureCycle and Landbell Group Collaborate to Advance Polypropylene Plastic Recycling in Europe

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, today, announced a collaboration with Landbell Group, a global operator of morethan 40 producer responsibility organizations (PROs) and a leading provider of closed-loop recycling solutions. The collaboration will help to prioritize and expand upcycling of polypropylene (PP) waste into high-purity, recycled PP that can be used in high-value and demanding applications across Europe.

PureCycle Belgium will be using its innovative form of dissolution recycling and experience from PureCycle's flagship plant in Ironton, Ohio, USA, which is expected to have an annual capacity of 48,600 tonnes once fully operational. PureCycle transforms polypropylene plastic into a versatile, replenishable resource through a unique purification process, involving multiple steps. The result is a PP-recyclate that can serve as a drop-in replacement to virgin PP. PureCycle's PureFive recyclate can be recycled and reused multiple times and is already being used in commercial applications in the USA.

In January 2024, PureCycle Belgium and Landbell Group began working toward enabling the advanced recycling of PP waste in Europe. As part of this collaboration, Landbell Group will use its expertise in the collection, sorting and processing of plastics in several European countries. Landbell will supply the PP waste from its household collections as feedstock for PureCycle's first European PP recycling plant in Antwerp, Belgium, with an expected annual capacity of 59,000 tonnes once constructed and operating.

PureCycle's VP of European and Asia Pacific Operations Wiebe Schipper said "Our collaboration with Landbell Group represents a significant step to advance plastic circularity in Europe. We're proud to collaborate with another sustainably minded company that is committed to reducing plastic waste and creating a circular economy for plastics." Schipper added, "PureCycle is looking forward to collaborating with the Landbell Group as we work to make dissolution recycling more widely available throughout the region."

Through this partnership with PureCycle, Landbell Group will ensure that the thermoplastic polymer which is widely used in the packaging industry, from food and beverage packaging to industrial and consumer goods packaging, is redirected towards high quality recycling. In this way, Landbell Group strengthens its commitment to the development of innovative recycling solutions to enable a circular economy.

Uwe Echteler, COO of Landbell Group said, "By combining the innovative and robust approaches of PureCycle Technologies and Landbell Group in Europe, we will drive higher recycling rates and high-quality recycled PP, empowering producers to close the loop and to fulfill their new obligations from the PPWR."

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

About Landbell Group

Landbell Group is a leading provider of environmental and chemical compliance solutions with local expertise and global presence. Established as a producer responsibility organisation (PRO) for packaging in Germany in 1995, the Group has since evolved into a platform for extended producer responsibility (EPR) worldwide.

Landbell Group's comprehensive core services - compliance, consulting and software - help companies to meet their global EPR obligations. The Group's PROs have collected more than 10 million tonnes of waste batteries, electronics and packaging, and are now starting to collect textiles. Its consulting companies provide global consultancy for EPR, chemical compliance and takeback, and its software business develops digital tools for environmental and chemical compliance.

In 2014, Landbell Group also launched the Green Alley Award, which is presented every year to innovative startups in the environmental sector.

The circular economy is crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions - and EPR is one of the key elements for building a circular economy. Landbell Group is delivering EPR services worldwide to create a more sustainable future.

For more information, please visit: www.landbell-group.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the continued execution of PureCycle's business plan, the expected timing of commercial sales, the commercialization of Ironton operations, the expected increase in production of the Ironton operations, the planned compounding operations, the sourcing of materials, and planned future updates. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of PureCycle's management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release.

