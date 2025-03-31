Brussels, Belgium--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - The International Aerospace Quality Group® (IAQG) is proud to announce the launch of OASIS Insights, a groundbreaking benchmarking and quality improvement tool designed to leverage the 9100 series audit data to enhance transparency, performance, and continuous improvement in the aerospace industry.

OASIS Insights brings audit performance to life by providing context and benchmarking to help suppliers and supply chain partners understand the 9100 series audit outcomes. Beginning April 1, this distinctive report will be generated after newly published initial, recertification, or surveillance audits are entered into the Online Aerospace Supplier Information System (OASIS), offering insights into comparative anonymized audit performance. Furthermore, these reports provide guidance support based on the IAQG's AIMM and SCMH frameworks to assist suppliers in enhancing and improving their Aerospace Quality Management Systems compliance.

"The launch of OASIS Insights marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve quality management within the aerospace sector," explained Eric Jefferies, president of IAQG. "By providing audit ratings and benchmarking, OASIS Insights will transform how organizations showcase the value of audits and identify areas for improvement, ultimately driving continuous improvement in the aerospace industry."

Developed in collaboration with IAQG technology partner Intact, a leading provider of audit and certification management software, OASIS Insights is designed to support suppliers and help raise the overall standard of aerospace quality. Jake Lewin, CEO of Intact US, added, "By transforming audits into actionable intelligence, we're providing suppliers with visibility into audit outcomes that were previously impossible. This is a major step forward for audit and certification as a whole, and we're thrilled to have collaborated with IAQG to bring it to life."

OASIS Insights will be provided automatically to certified organizations following an audit. The tool will be initially accessible through the organization's files area in OASIS.

For more information about OASIS Insights, please visit the https://iaqg.org.

About the International Aerospace Quality Group:

As an international non-profit association established under Belgian law and registered in Brussels, Belgium, the IAQG sets the high standard for quality within the global aerospace industry supply chain. The organization consists of member companies from the aviation, space, and defense sectors that design, develop, manufacture, and support original equipment at both system and subsystem levels. The IAQG is dedicated to creating a common framework for quality systems and improvement standards. These standards are utilized internationally by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and applied throughout the supply chain. To learn more, visit https://iaqg.org.

About Intact

Intact is the market leader in audit, certification, and standard management software. Its solutions help customers boost their efficiency worldwide while assuring the highest possible safety and quality of products, services, and qualifications. Founded in 2001 in Austria, Intact has seven global offices and sales partners and is used across management, food, and other certification and audit sectors.

