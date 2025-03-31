SK chemicals Participates in Europe's Largest Coatings Show, ECS 2025 Offering Sustainable Solutions in the Coatings and Paint Sector

- Participating in European Coatings Show 2025 Held in Nuremberg, Germany

- Showcasing Sustainable Materials Including SKYBON, SKYCHDM, and ECOTRION

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals is participating in a coatings and painting exhibition for the first time, strengthening marketing efforts for each material.

SK chemicals (CEO and President Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 31st that it participated in the European Coatings Show (ECS) 2025, held in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 25 to 27.

ECS is the most prestigious and largest exhibition in the coatings and paint industry, where professionals gather to discuss the latest materials and technologies, and showcase pigments, additives, adhesives, raw materials, and construction chemical intermediates. This year, more than 1,000 exhibitors and over 30,000 visitors from around the world participated, showcasing the latest materials and technologies while engaging in discussions on fine chemicals trends.

This marks SK chemicals' first participation in the exhibition. By participating in specialized exhibitions such as those focused on coatings and adhesives-beyond large-scale plastic trade shows like ChinaPlas, K-Show, and NPE-SK chemicals aims to provide in-depth explanations of its diverse solutions and strengthen its presence through more focused communication with key customer groups in each market.

To actively expand its presence in the European coatings and paint market, SK chemicals showcased its sustainable materials-SKYBON, SKYCHDM, and ECOTRION-under the slogan "Sustainable solutions for a responsible tomorrow."

SK chemicals' flagship product in the coatings segment is SKYBON. SKYBON is a polyester resin used in adhesives and coatings that is free of BPA, an environmental hormone. As it does not contain environmental hormones, SKYBON is suitable for food-contact applications and is gaining attention as a potential alternative to epoxy in can coatings.

SKYCHDM, a key raw material for copolyester, was also showcased at the exhibition. SKYCHDM is a material used in polyester resins for coatings and adhesives to enhance chemical and heat resistance, as well as UV durability, without concerns over BPA detection. It can serve as an alternative to raw materials used in polyurethane and coating resins, as well as aromatic and aliphatic chemical substances, offering flexibility while maintaining a certain level of strength when applied.

SK chemicals also showcased ECOTRION, a 100% plant-based polyol and one of its flagship bio-based materials. ECOTRION, made from PO3G (Polytrimethylene Ether Glycol), is derived from natural sources and is used as a raw material for applications requiring softness and flexibility, such as spandex and polyurethane. It offers superior elasticity, elastic recovery, and abrasion resistance compared to petroleum-based polyols.

SK chemicals plans to further refine its marketing efforts, including participation in targeted exhibitions. SK chemicals plans to actively promote the sustainability of its technologies and materials across different regions, applications, and industries.

Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO of SK chemicals, stated, "As environmental regulations tighten across Europe, demand for sustainable materials is growing across various industries." He added, "Beyond copolyesters and circular recycled plastics, we will continue to develop and promote a wide range of sustainable solutions that leverage our technological capabilities."

Meanwhile, SK chemicals is actively pursuing exhibition marketing strategies tailored to each country, application, and industry. This includes participation in the world's top three plastic trade shows-K Show, NPE, and ChinaPlas-as well as application-focused exhibitions like China Beauty Expo for cosmetics and Plastimagen, the largest plastics exhibition in Latin America.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653652/SK_chemicals_participated_European_Coatings_Show__ECS__2025_held_Nuremberg.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/5242544/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sk-chemicals-participates-in-europes-largest-coatings-show-ecs-2025-offering-sustainable-solutions-in-the-coatings-and-paint-sector-302415198.html