Maxion Pte. Ltd.: Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis Grand Launch Set for March 29, 2025

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is almost over! Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis, the Web3-enhanced version of the legendary MMORPG Ragnarok Online, is officially launching its Grand Launch on March 29, 2025, at 14:00 UTC+7. Developed in partnership between GRAVITY, MAXION, SKY MAVIS, and ZENTRY, this highly anticipated release promises to blend classic Ragnarok nostalgia with blockchain technology, offering players true digital ownership of in-game assets.
A New Era of Ragnarok Begins
Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis aims to bring the beloved world of Ragnarok Online into the Web3 ecosystem, providing players with exciting opportunities to earn, trade, and collect valuable in-game assets through blockchain integration. This launch represents a major milestone in decentralized gaming, where players can fully engage in a Play-to-Earn (P2E) system while enjoying the familiar mechanics of the classic MMORPG.
Core Features of Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis
With the Grand Launch, players can expect a host of exciting features that enhance both the traditional gameplay experience and the Web3 ecosystem:
1. Episode 4.0 & Classic Ragnarok Experience
- Players will enter the Episode 4.0 timeline (class 2-1), featuring an immersive MMORPG world filled with nostalgic locations, classic monsters, and original game mechanics.
- Enhanced graphics and gameplay mechanics ensure a smoother and more dynamic experience while retaining the spirit of the original Ragnarok Online.
2. Web3 & Blockchain Integration
- Players can buy, sell, and trade in-game assets with real-world value through a secure blockchain-powered marketplace.
- A decentralized economy ensures fair transactions and ownership of items, pets, and more.
- The transition to the RONIN blockchain provides enhanced scalability, lower transaction fees, and increased security for all players.
3. Automated System Mode - Play While AFK!
- Stay productive even when away! The Automated System Mode allows characters to battle, farm, and collect loot without constant player input.
- Ideal for casual and hardcore players alike, ensuring that progress continues even when you're offline.
4. War of Emperium - Epic Guild Battles
- Engage in Guild vs. Guild (GvG) warfare, where powerful guilds fight for control over castles. With an enormous prize pool of $300,000 through the championship or in the name of ROLC2025.
- Winning guilds claim strategic locations as headquarters, gaining prestige and in-game benefits throughout the year.
5. Exclusive Events and Rewards
- The Genesis Airdrop Quest is running until May 31, 2025, allowing early adopters to earn exclusive rewards, leaderboard points, and Web3-linked bonuses.
- Special in-game launch events will provide players with limited-time gear, collectibles, and currency boosts to jumpstart their journey.
Pre-Launch Preparations - How to Join the Adventure
With Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis entering its OBT phase, players can prepare by taking the following steps:
- Sign Up for the Grand Launch: Visit the official website at https://rolg.maxion.gg/ to register for an account.
- Stay Updated: Follow the official social media channels for real-time updates and announcements:
?Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROLGenesis
?Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/ROL_Genesis
?Discord: https://discord.com/invite/rolgenesis
- Prepare Your Wallet: Since Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis features blockchain elements, players should set up a RONIN wallet to store and trade digital assets securely.
Join the Adventure - The Next Chapter Awaits!
Don't miss out on the Grand Launch of Ragnarok Landverse: Genesis! Whether you're a veteran Ragnarok Online player or a newcomer looking for an innovative MMORPG experience, this is your chance to be part of a groundbreaking adventure.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653701/Banner.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ragnarok-landverse-genesis-grand-launch-set-for-march-29-2025-302415350.html