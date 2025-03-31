Anzeige
31.03.2025 09:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

[31.03.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
28.03.25IE00BN4GXL6312,186,600.00EUR0117,253,138.999.6215
28.03.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0974,514.3496.6780
28.03.25IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,581,877.22110.2994
28.03.25IE00BMDWWS8545,055.00USD05,313,434.99117.9322
28.03.25IE00BN0T9H7050,876.00GBP05,835,610.40114.7026
28.03.25IE00BKX90X6747,291.00EUR05,145,280.55108.8004
28.03.25IE00BKX90W5014,996.00CHF01,475,193.8498.3725
28.03.25IE000L1I4R9467,128.00USD0735,380.9710.9549
28.03.25IE000LJG9WK11,897,636.00GBP018,979,579.7310.0017
28.03.25IE000JL9SV51395,971.00USD04,387,509.3811.0804
28.03.25IE000BQ3SE473,720,047.00SEK0400,149,381.70107.5657
28.03.25IE000LSFKN16638,744.00SEK06,428,473.8510.0640
28.03.25IE000LH4DDC2137,934.00SEK01,477,984.9310.7152
28.03.25IE000WXLHR761,147,541.00SEK012,130,416.1210.5708
28.03.25IE000P7C793027,990.00SEK0300,829.3510.7477
28.03.25IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,596,590.5210.6507
28.03.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,936,516,097.82102.4612
28.03.25IE0002A3VE77700,000.00EUR07,642,966.3610.9185

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.