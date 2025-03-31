Battery X Metals Closes Acquisition of All Remaining Shares of Lithium-Ion Battery Diagnostics and Rebalancing Technology Company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to the Company's news release dated March 20, 2025 , it has completed, effective March 28, 2025, the acquisition of the remaining 51% of the common shares of Li-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc. ("LIBRT") pursuant to the exercise of its Call Right, as defined therein, from the LIBRT shareholders in consideration for 3,030,296 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company (the "Acquisition"). No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Acquisition.

Since acquiring its initial 49% interest in 2024, as disclosed in the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2024 , and October 2, 2024 , LIBRT has reached key milestones in technology development, strengthened its partnership with Beijing Pengneng Science & Technology Ltd. through a Second Amended Agreement, and significantly progressed the design, development, and production of its Diagnostic and Rebalancing Machine Prototype 2.0, scheduled for delivery in April 2025. LIBRT has also retained a leading patent law firm to file provisional patents for its proprietary lithium-ion battery diagnostic and rebalancing technology.

In light of these milestones, Battery X Metals determined that consolidating full ownership of LIBRT would support its long-term strategic vision, as outlined in the Company's roadmap shared in its February 24, 2025 news release.

This Acquisition aligns with the Company's commitment to developing a vertically integrated and sustainable battery supply chain through its three core verticals: critical battery metal exploration, proprietary material recovery technologies, and battery diagnostics and rebalancing solutions. Battery X Metals plans to advance its exploration portfolio with the goal of discovering new sources of key minerals, thereby supporting long-term supply for the battery industry. In parallel, the Company is developing eco-friendly battery-grade material recovery technologies that avoid traditional smelting and leaching methods, instead reclaiming critical battery materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries through low-impact processes. Complementing these efforts, LIBRT's proprietary rebalancing technology is designed to extend the lifespan of EV and lithium-ion batteries-reducing waste and demand for raw materials. Together, these three pillars position Battery X Metals to address material shortages while enabling a more circular and sustainable battery ecosystem.

"The consolidation of LIBRT marks a pivotal moment for Battery X Metals as we execute on our vision of building a fully integrated and sustainable battery technology platform," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, CEO of Battery X Metals. "With LIBRT's cutting-edge diagnostics and rebalancing capabilities, we're not only addressing battery material scarcity-but also shaping a smarter, cleaner future for the lithium-ion and EV battery industry."

With full ownership of LIBRT, Battery X Metals continues to strengthen its foundation for sustainable innovation and long-term growth. The Company's diversified 360° approach to the battery metals industry includes:

Expanding and advancing a portfolio of critical battery metal exploration properties across North America;

Developing eco-friendly, proprietary battery-grade material recovery technology- in partnership with a globally top-20 ranked mining engineering university- to extract critical battery materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries; and

Pioneering lithium-ion battery diagnostic and rebalancing technologies designed to extend the life and performance of electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage batteries.

Battery X Metals remains committed to supporting the global energy transition and building a circular economy for the battery industry.

Terms of the Acquisition

Of the 3,030,296 Shares of the Company to be issued on closing of the Acquisition, 1,818,176 Shares to be issued to management and key personnel of LIBRT are subject to a 12-month voluntary release escrow on a pro rata basis. This restriction will be implemented through the use of restrictive legends imprinted on the share certificates or DRS statements, as applicable, following closing. Certificates and DRS statements (as applicable) for these escrowed shares will be separated into 12 separate certificates or statements, which will be delivered at closing to each applicable vendor. Each certificate or statement, except for the first, which will not be subject to a restrictive legend, will carry a distinct hold period expiring in consecutive 30-day intervals, resulting in a total of 12 release periods from March 28, 2025. The remaining 1,212,120 Shares issued on closing are not subject to any restrictions. Additionally, each vendor has agreed not to sell, transfer, assign, or dispose of any Shares exceeding 10% of the daily trading volume on the CSE unless otherwise approved in writing by the Company.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

About Li-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc.

Li-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc. is a development-stage battery technology company based in Vancouver, BC, focused on becoming a leader in lithium-ion battery diagnostics and renewal technologies. LIBRT utilizes innovative and proprietary technology to diagnose and extend the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Its battery cell rebalancing technology addresses capacity degradation caused by cell imbalances, helping to extend battery life, reduce the need for costly replacements, keep batteries out of landfills, and minimize the demand for mining critical metals. Additionally, LIBRT is developing advanced diagnostic equipment for EV battery services.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are typically identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "scheduled," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition of Li-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc. ("LIBRT"), the Company's strategic plans and vision, the development, performance, and delivery timeline of LIBRT's Diagnostic and Rebalancing Machine Prototype 2.0, the filing of intellectual property and patents, the potential environmental and industry impact of LIBRT's proprietary technologies, and the Company's broader strategy to develop a vertically integrated, eco-friendly battery supply chain across its core business verticals. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the ability to integrate LIBRT successfully, ongoing development and deployment of LIBRT's technologies, timely delivery of Prototype 2.0, successful protection of intellectual property, and favorable market and regulatory conditions. However, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: regulatory approvals and changes, integration risks related to the Acquisition, delays or challenges in technological development, uncertainty around intellectual property filings and protections, market demand for battery technologies, general economic conditions, geopolitical developments, and risks related to the battery metals and clean technology sectors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. For additional information on risks and uncertainties, readers should consult the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire