WKN: LYX0CB | ISIN: FR0010524777
Tradegate
31.03.25
10:44 Uhr
23,755 Euro
-0,350
-1,45 %
Dow Jones News
31.03.2025 09:39 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL LN) 
Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
31-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.2509 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22635659 
CODE: NRJL LN 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJL LN 
Sequence No.:  380557 
EQS News ID:  2108740 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2108740&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
