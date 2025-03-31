2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market to Reach $13.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the use of two-wheeler in last mile deliveries, growth in popularity of motorcycles for leisure and adventure, and increase in sales of two-wheelers in developing countries drive the global 2-wheeler fuel tank market.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (Less than 20 Liters and More than 20 Liters), Material Type (Metal and Plastic), by End User (Scooters, Bikes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "2-wheeler fuel tank market" was valued at $6.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.

The global 2-wheeler fuel tank market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increase in use of two-wheelers in last mile deliveries, growing popularity of motorcycles for leisure and adventure, and increase in sales of two-wheelers in developing countries. Also, advancements in material technology and growth in demand for personalized fuel tanks are expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.8 Billion Market Size in 2033 $13.7 Billion CAGR 7.40 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Capacity, Material Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in the use of two-wheelers for last mile deliveries

Growth in popularity of motorcycles for leisure and adventure

Increase in sales of two-wheelers in developing countries Opportunities Advancements in material technology

Growing demand for personalized fuel tanks Restraints Growth in focus toward electric 2-wheelers

High cost of composite tanks and stringent regulatory framework

The less than 20 liters segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

By capacity, the less than 20 liter segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to the less than 20 liter tanks being generally manufactured for use in smaller vehicles, which have low fuel requirement, often between 4 to 8 liters, as they are designed for short-distance, urban travel. Urban and city commuters require compactness and efficiency, leading to smaller tanks design. In addition, two-wheelers have a high fuel efficiency compared to any other vehicle and the majority of smaller tank motorcycles are intended to be used in cities and for short travels.

The metal segment to maintain its leadership segment throughout the forecast period.

By material type, the metal segment held the highest market share in the 2-wheeler fuel tank industry in 2023, owing to metal fuel tanks being highly durable and resistant to impact, making them a preferred choice over plastic alternatives, especially for adventure and touring motorcycles. Metals like steel and aluminum are strong and can withstand significant impacts, thus reducing the risk of fuel leaks or ruptures during accidents. Moreover, metal tanks are more robust and can endure daily wear and tear, ensuring a longer lifespan compared to many plastic tanks. Similarly, metal 2-wheeler fuel tanks can easily be repaired and thus incur low maintenance costs.

The bikes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the bike segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to suitability of bikes for short-distance travel, thus making them a good option for use in daily commuting and for commercial activities such as small-scale or last mile deliveries. Moreover, in emerging markets such as India, Southeast Asia, and Africa, the growth in middle class and increased disposable income, makes motorcycles more accessible to a larger pool of population. Many individuals in these regions prefer motorcycles for personal transportation due to affordability and practicality. Furthermore, there is a growing trend of motorcycle clubs and organized bike events, which are further driving the motorcycle segment demand.?

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2033.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to growing traffic congestion and increasing fuel prices, many countries shifting towards 2 wheelers. In addition, countries such as China have initiated various measures to promote green transportation and implemented regulations regarding vehicle emissions, which contribute to the 2-wheeler fuel tank market growth. For example, China introduced the three-year Action Plan, the "Blue Sky Defense War" and has taken steps such as implementing the China VI emission standard, promoting the adoption of 2-wheelers, improving fuel quality, and helping to reduce traffic congestion.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Lumax Industries

Harley Davidson

Walbro

Royal Enfield

A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

GOSHI GIKEN CO., LTD.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global 2-wheeler fuel tank market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

