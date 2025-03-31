A cancelled factory led to the sale. The solar cells produced by the equipment are "game-changing tech at liquidation values," said the seller. From pv magazine USA Tiger Group and GESemi announced the two are accepting offers for the purchase of equipment to produce gallium arsenide-based solar manufacturing equipment and related patents. The equipment was intended for use by Ubiquity Solar, which announced in 2021 a $61 million investment to establish an 800,000 square foot manufacturing facility on a former IBM site in Endicott New York. Ubiquity Solar researched and developed lightweight, ...

