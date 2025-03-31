intoPIX announces the successful addition of its JPEG XS technology to the new Village Island AI100 system. The AI100 is a professional real-time test and measurement analyzer that offers comprehensive ST 2110 support.

Village Island's AI100 integrates intoPIX's JPEG XS technology to provide an unmatched level of detail in analyzing ST 2110-22/JPEG-XS workflows. This enables users to validate interoperability and diagnose potential problems in their IP video devices. This new feature provides a detailed technical view of the JPEG XS codestream in ST 2110 workflows.

As JPEG-XS technology becomes a critical element of modern IP infrastructures, the AI100 provides engineers with the necessary tools to maximize the potential of JPEG XS while ensuring seamless, real-time IP video workflows. The following features demonstrate how the AI100 elevates the use of JPEG XS in monitoring:

JPEG XS Advanced Support

Interoperability Compliance

Low Latency High Efficiency: JPEG XS delivers visually lossless quality at lower bitrates, making it ideal for remote production, high-resolution, and bandwidth-efficient ST 2110 workflows.

ST 2110 to SDI real-time converter/decoder: The AI100 supports JPEG-XS decoding up to 8K, 4x 12G-SDI out.

"With AI100, we deliver a next-generation test measurement tool, allowing broadcasters to harness the power of JPEG XS," said Michael Van Dorpe, CEO of Village Island. "Thanks to intoPIX's expertise, we ensure unmatched precision in real-time IP monitoring."

"We are proud to see Village Island adopt our JPEG XS technology in AI100," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media Entertainment Group at intoPIX. "This collaboration reinforces the growing role of JPEG XS as a key enabler of high-performance, low-latency IP workflows, especially within the evolving SMPTE 2110 infrastructure."

JPEG XS in Action at NAB2025

Join intoPIX at NAB (N2452, North Hall) to experience AI100 and discover how JPEG XS is transforming professional IP-workflows.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

About Village Island

Village Island is based in Tokyo with international activities including distribution, integration, development, and services. "VI" offers a full range of hardware and software technologies, highly integrated, flexible, and known as cost-performing solutions for all broadcast and streaming needs. Village Island's typical customers are broadcast/telecom operators, TV/Radio stations, system integrators, HE equipment, and STB/TV manufacturers. Village Island disposes of a wide customer base with more than a thousand systems deployed.

www.village-islande.com

Contacts:

Press Contact:

+32.10.23.84.70

press@intopix.com