Flashnet SA: Flashnet reaches 1 million smart streetlights controlled around the globe

BRASOV, Romania, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashnet's commitment to interoperability and open standards has proven successful. With projects in iconic cities like Washington, D.C., Brussels or Ryiadh, the company now manages over 1 million smart lamps across all continents and is recognized by independent research firms as one of the leading smart street lighting providers in 2024.

How it all started

Flashnet was founded in 2005 with a vision: to integrate cutting-edge technology into urban infrastructure, thereby creating smarter and more sustainable cities. From the outset, Flashnet's approach has centered on open standards and interoperability, ensuring that their solutions remain adaptable and future-proof.

The company quickly identified the potential in revolutionizing street lighting. This led to the development of inteliLIGHT®, a groundbreaking solution designed to optimize street lighting efficiency and control. Over the years, Flashnet has grown from a small startup into one of the leading smart street lighting providers in the world.

How it's going - the global impact of Flashnet & inteliLIGHT®

Flashnet's smart lighting solutions have transformed cities worldwide. In the United States, Flashnet has revolutionized Washington, D.C.'s smart lighting system with smart controllers that optimize energy use and improve maintenance efficiency. In Europe, Flashnet was selected for a 10-year public smart lighting project in and around Brussels, with the goals of significantly cutting energy costs and enhancing public safety.

Deployments in Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Cyprus have improved efficiency, security, and sustainability. These are just a few of the major projects that have set the stage for Flashnet's expansion, with hundreds of other projects ongoing to drive the future of smart street lighting.

inteliLIGHT®, leading the way

inteliLIGHT®, Flashnet's, city-centric smart street lighting system, provides interoperability with different connectivity technologies and IoT platforms. Equipped with energy-saving features, fault detection, and user-friendly interfaces, inteliLIGHT® is at the forefront of smart street lighting advancements worldwide.

The system offers energy savings, fault detection, and a user-friendly interface, ensuring reliable performance in all weather conditions and seamless integration with urban infrastructure. Supporting LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M, inteliLIGHT® adapts to diverse urban settings.

Recognized globally for its innovation, inteliLIGHT® integrates the latest smart lighting advancements and fits effortlessly across five continents. Its form factor diversity ensures compatibility across five continents, allowing for effective retrofitting and the ability to make controllers nearly invisible within architectural contexts.

Future vision and commitments

Looking forward, Flashnet is committed to expanding its influence by continuing to innovate and collaborate with cities and utility providers worldwide.

"The achievement of controlling over 1 million smart streetlights worldwide is a proud moment for us," says Lorand Mozes, CEO of Flashnet. "They mean more than just numbers; it's about the real impact on communities - safer streets, more efficient energy use, and better urban living. We're excited about the future and committed to continuing our work to enhance city life. Our goal is to keep pushing boundaries, improving our technology and supporting cities in creating safer, more connected environments for everyone."

